Video: What do we make of Dana White’s comments on UFC fighter pay?

Dana White ruffled some feathers in a big way recently with his comments to GQ about fighter pay.

The Clif’s Notes version is, the UFC president said fighters on his roster are paid what they should get paid, and raises aren’t going to happen as long as he’s in charge. He also implied everyone gets a portion of pay-per-view revenues – which, if true, would come as a big surprise to many.

The UFC’s heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, went off with his comments this week about what fighting in the UFC has cost him. And former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, who returns at UFC 281 on Saturday after a layoff of more than three years, said White’s too controlling and is holding the sport back in the process.

So what do we make of all this hubbub? It comes up on the regular now, in part thanks to boxer Jake Paul’s public push for White to pay UFC fighters better. Is there a right or wrong side of the equation here?

That’s what we asked our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Simon Samano, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Danny Segura, along with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Check out their reaction in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Tuesday on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. You can watch the full episode in the video below.

Inspired by Luke Rockhold, Francis Ngannou vents UFC sponorship frustrations: 'I lost a deal of over a million dollars'

UFC on ESPN 41 salaries: Marlon Vera leads the way with $300,000 payday in San Diego

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie