Video: Is Cris Cyborg the women’s MMA GOAT?

When you’re talking about the best woman fighter of all time, Cris Cyborg doesn’t have much competition.

Sure, there are a few names that belong in the conversation, but as the years pass, Cyborg is still active and thriving as the others are enjoying life away from combat sports.

At Bellator 300, Cyborg defended her featherweight title in dominant fashion against Cat Zingano, stretching her professional MMA winning streak to seven.

Cyborg’s last loss, and just the second of her career after her pro debut, came at the hands of another fighter who deserves to be right at the top of the women’s GOAT debate, Amanda Nunes.

At 38, Cyborg is still going strong while Nunes and Ronda Rousey have retired. Considering their head-to-head result, many believe Nunes is the top lioness, but will Cyborg’s longevity allow her to capture the GOAT status? Our “Spinning Back Clique” of Farah Hannoun, Mike Bohn, and Brian “Goze” Garcia debate along with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

