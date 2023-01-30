Video: Should Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson be ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ coaches?

The UFC is gearing up for Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series, and it appears the promotion wants the biggest star in the sport back in the fold as a coach.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor revealed this past week that he’s been contacted about a coaching stint on “TUF 31.” The Irishman already played the role on Season 22, but McGregor indicated he’s interested in coming back.

Shortly thereafter, former interim UFC lightweight champ Tony Ferguson shared that he’d also been been contacted to serve as a coach, and wanted McGregor to be the man leading the charge on the other team.

If it were to happen, all signs would point to McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) and Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) ending the season by sharing the octagon later this year. It would be McGregor’s comeback fight after two years away with a broken leg, while Ferguson would enter with a whole lot of career uncertainty after a five-fight losing skid.

Are McGregor and Ferguson the right set of coaches? Is the matchmaking right for “The Notorious” as he tries to resume competition?

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie