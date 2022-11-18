Video Conference Systems Market is Projected to Reach USD 33.6 billion in 2028

Video Conference Systems Market is expected to reach USD 33.6 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.25% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Video Conference Systems Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the video conference systems market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Surging demand for unified communication in the U.S. and Europe.

  • Rising trend of work from home and online learning across the globe.

  • Increasing demand for high-speed communication infrastructure in the Asia Pacific.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Video Conference Systems Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • by Component Type

  • by End-use Type

  • by Region

Video Conference Systems Market Insights

Market Trends by Component Type

The video conference systems market has been classified into hardware, software & service. The hardware segment accounted for more than 45.0% of the total market share in 2021. Increasing product demand driven by the rapid adoption of video conferencing solutions for team collaboration is the major factor driving the growth of the hardware segment.

Market Trends by End-Use Type

The video conference systems market has been classified into corporate, education, healthcare, government & defense, BFSI, media & entertainment, and others. The corporate segment accounted for the more than 26.8% of total market share in 2021. This is mainly attributed to the growing development of cloud-based communication & collaboration of the software industry, opening up the market for new players.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American Video Conference Systems market accounted for the largest share of more than 38.4% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period. The Video Conference Systems market growth is mainly propelled by rising up-gradation to existing equipment and subscription of cloud-based services. Furthermore, the growing demand for continuous access to high-quality internet and visual meetings, further bolstering the regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Video Conference Systems Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Polycom, Inc. (US)

  • West Unified Communications Services (US)

  • Vidyo, Inc. (US)

  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

  • Microsoft Corporation (US)

  • Arkadin International SAS (France)

  • Logitech International S.A (Switzerland)

  • Orange Business Services (France)

  • JOYCE CR, S.R.O. (Czechia)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Video Conference Systems Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

