Video: How concerned should we be that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler won’t happen?

The trailer for “The Ultimate Fighter 31” is out, and it featured Conor McGregor giving Michael Chandler a hard shove during their faceoff, which is just what you need to hype up a big fight.

But here’s the thing: The season premieres May 30 on ESPN, and we still don’t have a booking between the coaches. The main holdup seemingly is on McGregor, who remains out of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool.

All UFC president Dana White could say this past weekend is “I don’t know” when asked about the holdup, and that the UFC “will be working very hard to put the fight together.”

How important is it for McGregor and Chandler to fight each other, and are you concerned at this point?

Related

Video: Conor McGregor pushes Michael Chandler by the throat in new 'Ultimate Fighter' trailer Michael Chandler: Conor McGregor not showing up to fight me 'would be a huge stain on his legacy' Dana White: Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in consideration for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Danny Segura, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Dan Tom weighed in with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. You can watch this week’s episode in the video above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie