Video: Colby Covington accuses Kamaru Usman of using EPO and steroids

Colby Covington UFC 245 smirk

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Colby Covington on Thursday continued his claims that Kamaru Usman is using EPO and steroids, performance-enhancing drugs of the most egregious kind. He even stated that he himself has not been tested yet leading up to their fight at UFC 245.

It is often difficult to take Covington's schtick verbatim. It is even more difficult when his comments fly in the face of publicly available statistics, such is the case here. Though he said that neither Usman nor himself have been tested ahead of UFC 245, the US Anti-Doping Agency records say otherwise.

Publicly available on USADA's website, the administrator of the UFC's Anti-Doping Policy has athlete records showing that Usman and Covington have each been tested once during the fourth quarter of 2019. Usman has actually been tested 11 times in 2019; Covington has been tested seven times.

Is there reason to put any stock in Covington's comments?

They square off for Usman's UFC welterweight championship in Saturday's UFC 245 main event in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes lay out Holly Holm with a head kick (UFC 245 free fight)

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.