Video: Champ Patricio Freire, Adam Borics get face to face ahead of Bellator 286

Matt Erickson and Mike Bohn
·1 min read

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Ahead of Saturday’s featherweight title fight, the champ and challenger got face to face Thursday.

Titleholder Patricio Freire (33-5 MMA, 21-5 BMMA) squared off with challenger Adam Borics (18-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) at a media day for Bellator 286, which takes place Saturday at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Borics has won four straight fights, all by decision, including a March win in a title eliminator against Mads Burnell. “Pitbull” Freire will be putting his belt on the line for the first time since he won it back from A.J. McKee in April with a unanimous decision. McKee beat him in July 2021 with a first-round submission for the title.

In addition to Freire and Borics’ faceoff, you can check out the one between co-main event fighters Spike Carlyle (14-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) and McKee (18-1 MMA, 18-1 BMMA), who is moving to lightweight for the first time, and featherweights Jeremy Kennedy (17-3 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) and Aaron Pico (10-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA) in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 286.

Bellator 286: Make your predictions for Patricio Freire vs. Adam Borics

Bellator 286 pre-event facts: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire holds all key records

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

