Video captures bystander tackling drunk driver as he flees scene of fatal crash

Bevan Hurley
·2 min read

Video showing a bystander chase down a drunk driver who was trying to flee the scene of a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Texas police officer has been released by authorities.

Dylan Molina, 27, had reportedly consumed eight double vodka Red Bull drinks before his rented Jeep ran a red light at high speed and plowed into a sedan in Lake Worth in November 2021, according to KDFW-TV.

Euless police officer Alex Cervantes was killed in the crash, and his wife Priscilla and two children were injured.

The footage shows the aftermath of the crash in which Molina raised his hands in the air before attempting to make a run for it.

Viewers can see Justin Gonzales, who lives near the crash site, chase Molina and then pin him down until law enforcement arrive.

“You stay right there, motherf***er! You see what you did?” Mr Gonzalez can be heard saying in the clip. “You f***ing killed somebody, you motherf***er!”

The footage was released after Molina pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault while driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in January.

A bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop who allegedly served Molina eight double vodka cocktails in three and a half hours on the morning of the crash was recently arrested, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Bystander Justin Gonzales chased down a drunk driver who was trying to flee after killing an off-duty Texas police officer (NBC News)
Cala Richardson is facing up to one year in prison for a misdemeanour charge of selling alcohol to a drunk person.

Separate CCTV footage released by the Lake Worth Police Department showed Molina stumbling around the bar and behaving aggressively towards other customers.

Dylan Molina attempting to flee after drunkenly crashing and killing an off-duty police officer, as Justin Gonzales gives chase (NBC News)
Investigators say Ms Richardson ignored warning signs to stop serving Molina, the Star-Telegram reported.

“He couldn’t stand up, he was behind the bar, he was in places he shouldn’t have been,” police chief J.T. Manoushagian told WFAA.

Priscilla Cervantes, Alex Cervantes’ widow, has filed a lawsuit seeking $1m in damages from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Ms Richardson for over-serving Molina, and General Motors for a defective airbag.

    Police in Texas charged a 26-year-old bartender for overserving a man who killed an off-duty detective and injured his family in a drunk-driving collision in late November 2021.Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes was killed when 26-year-old Dylan Molina ran a red light at an intersection in Fort Lake, and crashed into the police officer’s car, killing the detective and critically injuring his wife and two children.Moments after the crash, Molina tried to run away from the scene but was stopped and restrained by a Good Samaritan, local media reported.Molina pleaded guilty to all charges and on January 30, 2023, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Cervantes and 10 years each for intoxication assault in connection to the injuries to his family. Police added that Molina had a “blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit” at the time of the crash.On February 3, the department said, the bartender, named Cala Richardson, turned herself in to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with one count of Sale to Certain Persons – a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.“During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence indicating the suspect was overserved by Richardson, who at the time was a bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth. Additional evidence indicated Richardson’s server’s license was expired at the time she served the suspect,” the statement read.“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family," said Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on – and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable,” he added.Surveillance and dashcam footage newly released by the Lake Worth Police Department shows Molina inside the taco restaurant, and dashcam footage of the crash. Credit: Lake Worth Police Department via Storyful