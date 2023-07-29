Video: Caleb Plant smacks Jermall Charlo backstage at Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford ceremonial weigh-ins
Errol Spence and Terence Crawford fight Saturday, but backstage at Friday’s weigh-ins, two other boxers engaged in a physical altercation.
In a video posted by Michael Benson on Twitter, Caleb Plant smacked Jermall Charlo with an open hand, which audibly sounded throughout the vicinity and nearly ignited a brawl at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It’s unclear as to what specifically triggered the altercation prior to the strike. Plant was quickly ushered away by a man who appeared to be a security guard. While Charlo did not strike back, he briefly followed Plant until he was rerouted by bystanders.
“Don’t you ever grab me by my motherf*cking face again like that, boy,” Plant yelled as he was dragged out a side door, seemingly indicating physical contact had occurred prior to the slap.
‼️ Caleb Plant HITS Jermall Charlo in an altercation backstage at the Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford weigh-in…
[🎥 Ed_Itt] pic.twitter.com/59b2efTkhY
— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 28, 2023
Plant, 31, is a former IBF super middleweight champion, who most notably fought Canelo Alvarez in November 2021. Charlo, 33, is the current WBC middleweight champion. He has not competed since June 2021.