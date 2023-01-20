Video: Breaking down Bellator’s lightweight grand prix lineup

Bellator started teasing a lightweight tournament in 2022, and the eight-man lineup finally has been announced.

New champion Usman Nurmagomedov will have to defend his title straight away against ex-UFC and WEC champ Benson Henderson. And former champ Patricky Freire is in the mix – against his brother’s fierce rival, A.J. McKee, as well.

Looking at the rest of the field, how stoked are we about the lineup, which includes Tofiq Musayev, Alexander Shabliy, Sidney Outlaw and Mansour Barnaoui?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Farah Hannoun and Nolan King dove into that topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

