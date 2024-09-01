Video: BKFC fighter Trevor Bozniak snaps mutilated ankle back into place like it's no big deal

[autotag]Trevor Bozniak[/autotag]'s foot was sideways, bent under him, as he sat on the canvas Saturday at a BKFC Prospect Series event in Enoch, Alberta, Canada.

Twenty-year-old opponent [autotag]Kayden Giroux[/autotag] had knocked him down with a right hand in the opening seconds of the fight, and Bozniak's leg was crushed with the brunt of the fall.

After he identified the injury, referee Dan Miragliotta immediately waved off the fight. However, after Bozniak used Miragliotta to pull himself up off the canvas, his foot was back in the proper position. Bozniak had subtly replaced his foot, but it was still too late.

He walked backward to his stool and then walked forward on the instruction of the ringside physician – as if nothing happened.

How did he just snap his foot back like nothing happened 🤔#BKFCEDMONTON | STREAMING FREE on BKFC App NOW! pic.twitter.com/szyFJXeDmB — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 1, 2024

