Video: Atalanta run riot with Lookman and Bellanova

Ademola Lookman added a goal to his earlier assist before Raoul Bellanova completed a classic Atalanta move in a dominant Champions League performance over Shakhtar Donetsk.

La Dea were already leading from the Berat Djimsiti chest and volley on a Lookman cross when they doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time on neutral turf in Gelsenkirchen.

The Nigeria international got his first ever Champions League goal by finishing off a well-worked move that he had started with a back-heel flick.

The third goal then arrived with a classic Gian Piero Gasperini move, as one wing-back set up the other, Bellanova at the back post to meet the Davide Zappacosta cross.

Having won the Europa League in 2024, how far can they go in the Champions League?

