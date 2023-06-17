Video appears to show Tories mocking rules at Covid-era Christmas party

Footage has emerged appearing to show Tory Party staff dancing and joking about Covid restrictions during the height of the pandemic at a Christmas party.

In the video, obtained by the Mirror, one person can be heard saying: “As long as we don’t stream that we’re, like, bending the rules,” before laughing while a man and woman hold hands and dance.

At least 24 people were reportedly at the party, said to have taken place at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) on December 14 2020.

CCHQ said “formal disciplinary action” was taken against four staff members, who were seconded to the Shaun Bailey campaign, over the “unauthorised” event.

The footage was condemned by opposition parties, with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner saying the video shows Tories “openly mocked the rules the British people followed”.

“Revellers at this lockdown Tory booze-up openly mocked the rules the British people followed. The Tories think it’s one rule for them and one rule for everyone else,” she said.

“Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak has caved into Boris Johnson’s demands and chosen to reward them with honours. It’s a sickening insult.

“This Prime Minister is failing to deliver the integrity he promised and showing he’s too weak to turn the page on thirteen years of Tory scandal.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Conservative MPs and ministers should be sick to their stomachs seeing this new Partygate footage.

“While families grieved and NHS staff worked on the front line, Conservative Campaign Headquarters partied.

“What’s worse is the current Prime Minister granted Boris Johnson’s request to give some of these people honours.

“There are thousands of families out there who deserve an apology for this scandal – Rishi Sunak should give them one immediately.”

A CCHQ spokesman said: “Senior CCHQ staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of 14 December 2020.

“Formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign.”