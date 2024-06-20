Video: Analyzing UFC on ABC 6: Khamzat Chimaev out, Ikram Aliskerov steps in vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC on ABC 6 had a major shake up.

This Saturday’s UFC event was supposed to be headlined by a title eliminator bout between top middleweights Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. However, Chimaev is ill and was forced to pull out last week, and now Ikram Aliskerov steps in on short notice to fight Whittaker.

How much has changed with this new booking? Should it still be a title eliminator? What’s Chimaev’s future?

MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Brian “Goze” Garcia, Farah Hannoun and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss the latest of the UFC’s debut card in Saudi Arabia.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie