(Video): 95% pass accuracy – Christopher Nkunku’s impressive goal and stats vs Israel

There was a round of international matches played out last night and as there often is, we had some decent Chelsea representation on display.

England lost to Greece, but there was a decent performance by Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill was largely pretty solid, and Noni Madueke came on as a second half sub and had a good cameo.

Christopher Nkunku was also handed a start for France after being recalled back into the fold there, and he did not disapoint.

Nkunku’s stats and goal

Nkunku celebrates his goal last night

You can watch the Chelsea attackers impressive goal vs Israel here. And he also had some pretty impressive stats to go with his goal, including 95% passing accuracy!

– 77 minutes played

– 1 goal

– 50 touches

– 95% pass accuracy

– 1 key pass

– 2/2 long balls completed

– 1 shot on target

Stats via Absolute Chelsea.

I am sure Nkunku will now be looking to bring that form back to Chelsea with him when he returns next week!