VidCon 2021 Canceled After Rise in COVID Cases

For the second year in a row, the flagship VidCon creator and fan convention in Anaheim has been nixed because of the COVID pandemic.

On Friday, VidCon announced that the 11th annual VidCon US event, which had been slated to take place Oct. 22-24, has been canceled.

At the same time, VidCon has scheduled the next in-person event in the U.S. for June 22-25, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center. All 2021 VidCon US ticket holders will be automatically transferred to the 2022 event, although anyone can request a full refund through June 3, 2022. More information on transfers and refunds is available at this link.

“We were so confident that we’d be able to put on the VidCon you know and love this October and could not wait to reconnect with all of you IRL,” VidCon general manager Jim Louderback said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and evolving health and safety mandates, we have come to the difficult but right decision to cancel VidCon this October. We just can’t risk the health and safety of our attendees, creators, speakers, sponsors, and staff — and we want to ensure we provide everyone with the very best VidCon experience.”

VidCon, which is owned by ViacomCBS, also sold on-demand tickets and bundles for virtual access to the 2021 event; with the cancelation of the in-person event, access to streaming content will now begin in July 2022.

