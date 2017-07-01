Vidal says beating Germany would make Chile world's best

Chile's Arturo Vidal, left, tackles Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Confederations Cup, semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Chile, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) -- Arturo Vidal and Chile want to be the unofficial world champions.

It may be only the Confederations Cup on the line when Chile faces Germany in Sunday's final, but the combative midfielder wants to claim the bragging rights over his German teammates at Bayern Munich.

It could be the third title in as many years for Chile's golden generation of players. They racked up Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016, beating Lionel Messi's Argentina in both finals, and defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on penalties in Wednesday's Confederations Cup semifinal.

After beating two of the sport's best teams, Vidal says ''tomorrow if we win we will be the best team in the world.''