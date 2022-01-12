VIDA Living partners with HUB International

Canadian workforce housing company is offering enhanced health insurance coverage to tenants

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Halifax-based VIDA Living has launched a partnership with HUB International to provide tenants with enhanced access to health and dental insurance. This Canada-wide partnership, the first of its kind, demonstrates HUB International's strong support for VIDA's commitment to improving the overall wellbeing of individuals and families who choose to live in a VIDA community.

Through HUB International, VIDA tenants may obtain the following insurance coverage on favourable terms:

Dental Care

Virtual Health Care

Virtual Pharmacy

Life Insurance

Vision Care Coverage

Mental Health Coverage

Prescription Coverage

"We are not aware of any other housing company doing this. The pandemic has left many of our residents physically and mentally exhausted and some lack access to affordable health insurance coverage. HUB International is aligned with VIDA's values and offered to help us improve this situation for our residents and further distinguish VIDA as an attractive affordable rental option. A true win-win-win," said VIDA founder and long-time Atlantic Canadian entrepreneur Ron Lovett.

VIDA's partnership with HUB International is just one example of how the company is doubling down on unique solutions that create value for residents despite challenges to VIDA's business associated with rising costs and government policy.

Brandi Bond, who recently moved in with VIDA and began managing tenant relations and other building issues as a VIDA Building Ambassador, said: "I've never heard of a landlord offering something like this purely for the benefit of their tenants. It is great to be part of the VIDA community!"

VIDA seeks partnerships with businesses across North America that agree to offer VIDA residents perks such as discounts on products or services and priority access to job postings. In return, VIDA residents become a valuable customer base and source of growth for these companies.

"We were excited for this opportunity to team up with VIDA Living. The pandemic has brought the importance of health and wellness to the fore," says Devon Forshner, Associate Vice President of HUB International's National Benefits Consulting Team. "Working with our partners, we were able to design a benefits program that should meet the needs of VIDA's tenants. This program provides tenants and their families access to virtual health care, mental health support systems, and other benefits that help them manage their health outcomes."

VIDA: Creating Community

VIDA's purpose is to revolutionize affordable communities by providing socially responsible workforce housing. We strive to improve social, economic and health outcomes by providing security, cleanliness, opportunity and a sense of community to our customers using creative solutions and incentives. Our goal is to own and operate 10,000 suites in North America by 2027.

