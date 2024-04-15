‘My victory is secure on the cross’: Scottie Scheffler dedicates Masters victory to God

The American won his second Green Jacket in three years - JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE

Scottie Scheffler said “victory was secure on the cross” as he dedicated his latest Masters win to God.

The American, a devout Christian, won his second Green Jacket in three years with a four-shot victory over Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg at Augusta National.

After the presentation ceremony in the Butler Cabin, the 27 year-old made his way to the press conference where he said he would have been a winner whatever happened.

“My buddies told me this morning, my victory was secure on the cross,” he said. “And that’s a pretty special feeling; to know that I’m secure forever and it doesn’t matter if I win this tournament or lose this tournament. My identity is secure forever.”

Scheffler, whose wife Meredith was not in Augusta as she is expecting their first child later this month, has spoken many times about the strength of his faith.

He attends Bible study with his caddie Ted Scott, who was also bagman for two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson for 15 years, and together with fellow Ryder Cup star Sam Burns co-hosts an annual retreat with members of the College Golf Fellowship, a faith-based ministry.

The golfer hugged his caddie, Ted Scott, after the win - JOHN G MABANGLO

Scheffler said his faith helped him during his final round on Sunday, with Aberg at one stage joining him in a tie for the lead. In particular, he said he had tried to be aggressive on the back nine, knowing that “pars weren’t going to get it done”. Scheffler ended up posting four birdies and one bogey as he came home in 33.

“Yeah, I mean, I believe that today’s plans were already laid out many years ago, and I could do nothing to mess up those plans,” he said. “I have been given a gift of this talent, and I use it for God’s glory. That’s pretty much it. So when I’m out there, I try to compete to the best of my abilities.

“Like I said, I really want to win. I feel like that’s how I was designed. I’ve been that way since I was a young kid. That’s always been a part of me, and I don’t think that should be going away anytime soon. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that either. At the end of the day, like I said, my identity is secure already, and I get to come out here and compete, have fun, enjoy it; and then at the end of the day, win or lose, my identity is secure.”

After winning his first Green Jacket two years ago, Scheffler said his wife Meredith had calmed him before his final round by reminding him he was merely God’s vessel.

“I cried like a baby this morning. I was so stressed out,” Scheffler told Golf.com after his victory over Rory McIlroy. “[Meredith] told me, ‘Who are you to say that you are not ready? Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?’

“So what we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it’s my time. And if I shot 82 today, you know, somehow I was going to use it for His glory.”

Jon Rahm, of Spain, puts the green jacket on winner Scottie Scheffler - David J. Phillip/AP Photo

This time, Scheffler - who was sporting some kinesiology tape - said his wife had been a great help to him again as he tried to pass the long hours in the morning until his tee time. “She sent a lot of prayers,” he said. “My neck was bugging me a little bit. She just prayed for some healing and prayed for a lot of peace out there. I had a good conversation with my buddies this morning about the victory and that victory already being secure.”

Scheffler concluded by saying that the impending arrival would mean golf was only “fourth in line” in his list of priorities. But he warned his rivals he was not going anywhere. Scheffler is playing at RBC Heritage starting on Thursday.

“I will go home, soak in this victory tonight,” he said. “And we will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line. But I still love competing. I don’t plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that’s for sure.”