'A victory for mature women': Bafta defends all-white best actress shortlist

Imelda Staunton, 67, pictured as Queen Elizabeth II in the last series of The Crown, has been nominated as best actress for the role - Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Bafta has defended its all-white shortlist for best actress at this year’s TV awards, saying it represents a triumph for “mature” women.

Vicky McClure is a mere 39 and Billie Piper is 40. They share the nominees' list with Kate Winslet, 47, and Maxine Peake, 48.

The oldest actresses on the list are Sarah Lancashire, 58, and Imelda Staunton, 67.

Bafta has faced criticism in recent years for a lack of ethnic diversity in its shortlists. This year is no exception but Jane Millichip, the chief executive of Bafta, said of the leading actress list: “The most remarkable thing is the age of those actors and the maturity of the roles that were written for them.”

Staunton was nominated for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the last series of The Crown, while Lancashire was nominated for Julia, a biopic of the American chef Julia Child.

Three of the actresses were shortlisted for playing mothers: Peake as bereaved Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams in Anne, Winslet as the parent of a troubled teen in I Am Ruth, and McClure as a woman whose daughter was murdered in Without Sin.

Billie Piper reprised her role as a chaotic actress whose career has imploded in I Hate Suzie Too.

Billie Piper, pictured, has been nominated for her role as a dysfunctional actress in I Hate Suzie Too - Tom Beard/Sky UK

The leading actor category has one non-white nominee: Chaske Spencer, an American actor who starred in revisionist western The English.

The other contenders are Ben Whishaw for This Is Going To Hurt, Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Martin Freeman for The Responder and Taron Egerton for Black Bird.

This Is Going to Hurt, Adam Kay’s NHS drama, leads the nominations alongside The Responder, a bleak police drama.

Bafta said that shows about the medical profession, emergency services, corruption and true crime had a strong showing across fiction and non-fiction categories this year with “a broad range of stories representing the diversity of Britain”.

Sara Putt, deputy chairman of Bafta, said of the organisation’s ongoing quest for diversity: “Every year after the awards we take all of the stats back, we look at them, we analyse them, we discuss what we need to do and are we fit for purpose.

“It’s an ongoing conversation and we need to keep diversity in all its forms at the front of our minds.

“We are a barometer of the industry. We reflect what’s out there, what’s being made, and the performances there have been during that year.”

There is a strong showing for royal programming this year, with nominations for the BBC’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace; a special edition of The Repair Shop featuring the King; and The Crown, which also had a nomination for Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed.

The awards will take place on May 14, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

The nominations in full

Comedy entertainment programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Drama series

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Responder (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu - Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack - The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones - Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins - Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV1)

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 3oth Birthday Bash (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV1)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women (ITV1)

Children of the Taliabn (Channel 4)

The Crossing (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story (BBC One)

Daytime

The Chase (ITV1)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Factual series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas (Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper - Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan - Cunk On Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont - Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou - Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhan McSweeney - Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Taj Atwal - Hullraisers (Channel 4)

International

The Bear (Disney+)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Disney+)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading actor

Ben Whishaw - This Is Going To Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer - The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman - The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Leading actress

Billie Piper - I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton - The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet - I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake - Anne (ITV1)

Sarah Lancashire - Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure - Without Sin (ITVX)

Supporting actor

Adeel Akhtar - Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan - The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw - The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley - Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe - The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo - The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw - Andor (Disney+)

Jasmine Jobson - Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville - Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking - Top Boy (Netflix)

Live Event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing - Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun - Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush - Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry - What We Do In The Shadows (Disney+)

Stephen Merchant - The Outlaws (BBC One)

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends - ITVX

Mood - BBC Three

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe (ITV1)

This Is Going To Hurt (BBC One)

News coverage

BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Scripted comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Single documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Single drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty (BBC One)

Eastenders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Specialist factual

AIDS: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How To Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 19865-1999: Traumazone (BBC iPlayer)

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)