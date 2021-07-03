'Victory flame' Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, marking India's victory in 1971 war, reaches Thiruvananthapuram

The victory torch at Trivandrum, Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (victory torch), lit for the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, arrived at the Pangode Military Station, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

As per a statement, the victory flame was received by Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, at the Pangode War Memorial and tribute were paid to the war heroes by laying a wreath at the memorial.

'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame) started from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial at New Delhi and reached here after traveling a distance of over 2500 kilometers and felicitating the War heroes and their next of kins who were part of the 1971 war.

Senior Officers and soldiers of the Military Station were present on the occasion. (ANI)