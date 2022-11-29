Victory Bancorp, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

The Victory Bank

LIMERICK, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a one-time, special cash dividend of $0.10 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about December 23, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2022.

Joseph Major, Chairman, and CEO commented, “Our unmatched team and the communities we serve have worked together to create a growing and successful bank. As a result, we are pleased to declare this special cash dividend to the shareholders, reflecting The Victory Bancorp’s strong financial position and confidence in our financial future. We believe we have considerable opportunities to look forward to in 2023.”



The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com/) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about The Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

484-791-3407



