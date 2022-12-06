Victorious 2023: Jamiroquai to headline Portsmouth festival

Jamiroquai is an English funk and acid jazz band from London and fronted by vocalist Jay Kay, whose hits include Virtual Insanity and Deeper Underground

Jamiroquai is to headline the Victorious Festival next summer, organisers have announced.

The 1990s acid jazz group, fronted by Jay Kay, will perform on the Friday night of the three-day Portsmouth music festival, which runs from 25 to 27 August.

Sigrid, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy and Beabadoobee will also join the line-up.

Previous headline acts have included the Boomtown Rats and Madness.

Sigrid has also been confirmed as an act for the three-day music festival next August

Other confirmed performers include Aussie punks Amyl and The Sniffers, Mersey rockers The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B, Dylan, Inspiral Carpets, Crawlers, Newton Faulkner and Wunderhorse.

Organiser Andy Marsh said he was "really excited" about the line-up.

This summer Hampshire Constabulary had to investigate claims of rape and sexual assault at the festival which organisers said was attended by more than 170,000 people.

Three sexual offences were reported, along with others of assault, public order and drugs offences.

This year's festival was headlined by Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini and the Stereophonics.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.