Victorian Women Unleash Superpowers in HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ Trailer

The HBO sci-fi drama “The Nevers,” from the mind of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” creator Joss Whedon, debuted its first trailer on Tuesday. The series is scheduled to premiere in April.

“The Nevers,” which was ordered straight-to-series in July 2018, is an epic science-fiction drama about a group of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the course of world events. The series unfolds as the group attempts to uphold the rights of the underclass and protect those who are like them.

More from Variety

Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams and Nick Frost will lead the series cast, which includes James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Denis O’Hare, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Elizabeth Berrington, Ella Smith, Viola Prettejohn, Anna Devlin and Martyn Ford.

Donnelly will star as Amalia True, a recklessly impulsive and emotionally damaged hero, while Williams will play Lavinia Bidlow, a wealthy spinster and champion of the “Touched,” the women who have suddenly manifested superhuman capabilities. Frost will portray Declan Orrun, also known as The Beggar King, a charismatic yet brutal criminal leader who strives to always bid on the winning team, regardless of their morals.

Whedon, who was to serve as writer, director, executive producer and showrunner, exited the series in November 2020, citing exhaustion, a willingness to focus on his personal life and an inability to meet the physical challenges of creating a large show amid a pandemic. Philippa Goslett was announced as the new showrunner last week.

Watch the trailer below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.