How a Victorian spinster decoded a dying language – and saved it from oblivion

Julia Blackburn
·9 min read
‘All things were once people’: a /Xam sketch from the 1870s of two gemsbok and a human figure
‘All things were once people’: a /Xam sketch from the 1870s of two gemsbok and a human figure

Long ago, or very long ago – it can be hard to pinpoint the passing of the centuries and the millennia – a group of Bushmen known as the “/Xam” first started to make elegant images on stones, cutting, scratching or pecking through the blackness of the surface to reveal a paler colour underneath, in the same way that you might prepare an etching plate. Kudu and ostrich, elephant, praying mantis and the shadowy presence of human beings. The drawings are beautiful and vivid, even though the /Xam themselves have since vanished into thin air.

The /Xam – the name spoken with a click on the roof of the mouth followed by a guttural sound as in loch – once occupied the whole central interior of South Africa, while other Bushman groups with their own distinct language and territory lived in the north and the west of the country. As a people, Bushmen have the greatest genetic diversity of any human population and are said to be the ancestors of us all. Their paintings and engravings can be dated to 10,000 years before this present time, and some are now thought to go back 50,000 years.

“All things were once people,” they said, and that belief gave a voice and a dignity to everything that surrounded them, the dead as well as the living, the birds, the animals, the insects and the plants, and also the wind and the rain, the moon and the stars. Everything was speaking to you if you only knew how to listen.

By the 1920s you could say that the /Xam no longer existed as a people, since their ancestral lands south of the Orange River in the Karoo – the semi-desert whose name means “hard field” – had been taken from them and they had been denied the right to speak their own language and so were deprived of all the cultural memories that it held. In order to survive, they either found low-paid work in farming communities or they lived within the poverty of the townships.

The language of the /Xam – and with it their view of the world and of themselves within that world – would have been lost forever were it not for a German-born philologist called Wilhelm Bleek and his English sister-in-law Lucy Lloyd.

‘A receptive listener’: Lucy Lloyd transcribed conversations with /Xam people, 1860s
‘A receptive listener’: Lucy Lloyd transcribed conversations with /Xam people, 1860s

Bleek was the curator of the Sir George Grey Library in Cape Town. He learnt the language of the /Xam from a handful of men who were being held prisoner in the city jail, and who later came to stay at his house. Lloyd, his wife’s sister, worked alongside him, and after he died in 1875 she continued with the task for the next 39 years, until her own death in 1914. But whereas Bleek’s interest had always been quite academic, she increasingly took on the role of scribe, recording whatever it was that the people wanted to speak about: their dreams or their memories, their hopes for the future or their observations of their present circumstances.

“The Bushmen feel a tapping in their bodies when other people are coming… one man feels another man who comes. He says to the children, look around, for grandfather seems to be coming, that is why I feel the place of his body’s old wound,” Lloyd recorded in Specimens of Bushman Folklore, published in 1911. “He feels a tapping at his ribs. He says to the children, the springbok seem to be coming, for I feel the springbok sensation.”

English merchants first claimed the Cape in 1620 but it was the Dutch East India Company that colonised it in 1652. The British made a second claim in 1806 and in the conflicts that followed many Dutch Boers, or Trekboers – travelling farmers – as they were often called, began pushing further north to escape from British control and find a new life for themselves. Once they had been given access to land grants in the 1830s, they moved like locusts, driving their cattle and their fat-tailed sheep further into the Karoo, giving their names to farms which they could now call their own.

'Exterminated on contact': //Kabbo in the Breakwater Jail, 1871
'Exterminated on contact': //Kabbo in the Breakwater Jail, 1871

The Trekboers did not understand the fragile nature of the land in which they found themselves. In their desire for water, they diverted the rivers during the rainy season in order to grow a bit of grain, but this released crystallised salt particles into the soil, turning it saline and useless. In order to have a steady supply of drinking water for the livestock, they fenced in waterholes and dammed up springs and rivers with earthen walls, but during a rainstorm these walls were easily broken, causing a rush of water that took the topsoil away. And so they pushed further into the interior and into /Xam territories, and every time they found a source of water they claimed it as their own.

The /Xam, whose language was said to be as meaningless as the chatter of birds and whose way of life was said to place them on the lowest rung of humanity, were looked upon by the Trekboers as vermin and “exterminated on contact”. Many of the /Xam were shot and in some places the massacre of several hundred was recorded; others died of starvation or from the punishments they received for stock theft. Lloyd’s notebooks are filled with memories of hunger and murder:

!Kkwai ttu, a girl, taken by the Boers, when her father was killed by the Boers.

Yarri kkumm (Ostrich Talk)… who married //Go (Great Tortoise)…who was killed soon after the marriage in the general slaughter by the Boers.

In late 1869 or early 1870, a group of /Xam captured as part of what was known as a “mopping up operation” in the northern Karoo, were brought to Cape Town. They were accused of cattle rustling, which probably meant that they and their families had eaten part of a sheep or a bullock they had managed to kill, or had found already dead. The punishment for such a crime was imprisonment and something in the region of two years’ hard labour.

A man called Oude Jantje Tooren by the Boers, but //Kabbo by his people, is identified in the register of the Breakwater Jail as prisoner No 4:

Pure Yellow Bushman

Head: bullet headed (spherical skull)

Skin: tawny yellow in colour, much wrinkled

Hair: small tufts of crinkly hair, sparsely scattered over scalp

Face: plain and Simian type

Eyes: deeply set

Chin: small or absent

Cheek bones: prominent

Lips: everted [meaning pushed outwards]

Expression: inscrutable

Hands: small

Feet: small

The prison had a reputation for being overcrowded and brutal. “For human misery I suppose there has never been anything in South Africa to match it,” said one observer. It supplied the labour for new roads and railway lines in the expanding territory of the Cape Province, and a breakwater in the Cape Town harbour. The prisoners were sent out every day in chain gangs.

In 1866, Bleek arranged to meet two Bushman prisoners and, with basic Afrikaans as a bridge, he was able to put together an initial list of /Xam words and sentences, written on thin blue paper, cut into strips and stuck into his notebook. He also used pictures from books and objects around the house to build up a vocabulary.

One of the books was about human anatomy, and from that Bleek was able to find the words for “her private parts, his private parts, his testicles, my testicles are sore, cap of penis, the rectum, her labia, her vagina, her urethrum, ‘n gan tan a’, ‘I want to have to do with you’ (a man to a woman when he sleeps with her).”

‘All things were once people’: a /Xam sketch from the 1870s of a springbok
‘All things were once people’: a /Xam sketch from the 1870s of a springbok

When Bleek’s sister-in-law started helping him in the late 1860s, he noted: “She is already further advanced in the practical knowledge of the [/Xam] language than myself, and as she has a far quicker ear I shall have to trust to her observations in many ways.” Together they developed a phonetic approximation of the complex sounds they were hearing. The sentence “n gang an yoa”, “I shall drink”, was spoken “as if one clears one’s throat, the middle of the tongue at the same time being raised towards the palate and the breath passing out on the left side of the mouth, the right side of the lips being compressed”.

Slowly the nature of a language was beginning to take shape, bringing with it the first intimations of the /Xam people and their experiences: “The Bushmen eat the cattle of the Boers, the Boers take the children of the Bushmen.” Lucy was a receptive listener, increasingly aware of the underlying story of loss. She observed all of her informants with a writer’s eye and often made little notes about things they remarked on that had nothing to do with the main body of a narrative.

In April 1872, she wrote down a conversation with //Kabbo. It is a form of narration called kumm!, with sudden leaps in all sorts of directions, and //Kabbo was very good at it. At one point he speaks in the voice of a lion that has killed a gemsbok:

I must eat the gemsbok for I am hungry. I must lay the gemsbok against the //kerri thorn tree. I shall sleep, leaning against the gemsbok in the dark. The jackals come, they smell my smell. They shall fear me . . . They walking, turn back while I lying look (at them) . . . I shall afterwards eat again, while I feel that my stomach hungers . . . my body shall become cool as I lie under the //kerri’s shade, for midday is here.

In the Karoo, I went to see where //Kabbo had lived with his family. The people always chose to sleep on the lower sandy areas below the hills, because in the high places the lightning was attracted to the volcanic rocks. Many of the bushes had died in the drought, but a recent rain had left a soft tinge of green. There were fragile flowers, but I did not see a living creature anywhere, only the swirling trail left by a little snake in the sand.

“The place becomes dry, therefore the Bushmen become dead on account of it, if the rain does not fall and the springbok are not there, and the locusts vanish.”

There were no fragments of cooked bone to be found, but there were little pieces of ostrich shell cut into perfect beads for a necklace, and worked flints from the Middle Stone Age, their edges blunted by the millennia. There were also more recent flints that could have been made by //Kabbo or by his son-in-law /Han kass’o.

“The people’s houses vanished. The wind blew away their sheltering bushes and their houses, while the people could not see on account of the dust.” (/Han kass’o)

When a story is finished, the /Xam would say, “The door is shut!”

Dreaming the Karoo by Julia Blackburn is published by Jonathan Cape at £20 on June 16 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.

  • Gallant: Rangers need to be grittier than Lightning in Game 4

    New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant believes that the Tampa Bay Lighting deserved to win Game 3 of the conference final because of the compete level they brought on home ice, and that his team needs to play grittier if they are to extend their series lead in Game 4.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of