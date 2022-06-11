How a Victorian spinster decoded a dying language – and saved it from oblivion

‘All things were once people’: a /Xam sketch from the 1870s of two gemsbok and a human figure

Long ago, or very long ago – it can be hard to pinpoint the passing of the centuries and the millennia – a group of Bushmen known as the “/Xam” first started to make elegant images on stones, cutting, scratching or pecking through the blackness of the surface to reveal a paler colour underneath, in the same way that you might prepare an etching plate. Kudu and ostrich, elephant, praying mantis and the shadowy presence of human beings. The drawings are beautiful and vivid, even though the /Xam themselves have since vanished into thin air.

The /Xam – the name spoken with a click on the roof of the mouth followed by a guttural sound as in loch – once occupied the whole central interior of South Africa, while other Bushman groups with their own distinct language and territory lived in the north and the west of the country. As a people, Bushmen have the greatest genetic diversity of any human population and are said to be the ancestors of us all. Their paintings and engravings can be dated to 10,000 years before this present time, and some are now thought to go back 50,000 years.

“All things were once people,” they said, and that belief gave a voice and a dignity to everything that surrounded them, the dead as well as the living, the birds, the animals, the insects and the plants, and also the wind and the rain, the moon and the stars. Everything was speaking to you if you only knew how to listen.

By the 1920s you could say that the /Xam no longer existed as a people, since their ancestral lands south of the Orange River in the Karoo – the semi-desert whose name means “hard field” – had been taken from them and they had been denied the right to speak their own language and so were deprived of all the cultural memories that it held. In order to survive, they either found low-paid work in farming communities or they lived within the poverty of the townships.

The language of the /Xam – and with it their view of the world and of themselves within that world – would have been lost forever were it not for a German-born philologist called Wilhelm Bleek and his English sister-in-law Lucy Lloyd.

‘A receptive listener’: Lucy Lloyd transcribed conversations with /Xam people, 1860s

Bleek was the curator of the Sir George Grey Library in Cape Town. He learnt the language of the /Xam from a handful of men who were being held prisoner in the city jail, and who later came to stay at his house. Lloyd, his wife’s sister, worked alongside him, and after he died in 1875 she continued with the task for the next 39 years, until her own death in 1914. But whereas Bleek’s interest had always been quite academic, she increasingly took on the role of scribe, recording whatever it was that the people wanted to speak about: their dreams or their memories, their hopes for the future or their observations of their present circumstances.

“The Bushmen feel a tapping in their bodies when other people are coming… one man feels another man who comes. He says to the children, look around, for grandfather seems to be coming, that is why I feel the place of his body’s old wound,” Lloyd recorded in Specimens of Bushman Folklore, published in 1911. “He feels a tapping at his ribs. He says to the children, the springbok seem to be coming, for I feel the springbok sensation.”

English merchants first claimed the Cape in 1620 but it was the Dutch East India Company that colonised it in 1652. The British made a second claim in 1806 and in the conflicts that followed many Dutch Boers, or Trekboers – travelling farmers – as they were often called, began pushing further north to escape from British control and find a new life for themselves. Once they had been given access to land grants in the 1830s, they moved like locusts, driving their cattle and their fat-tailed sheep further into the Karoo, giving their names to farms which they could now call their own.

'Exterminated on contact': //Kabbo in the Breakwater Jail, 1871

The Trekboers did not understand the fragile nature of the land in which they found themselves. In their desire for water, they diverted the rivers during the rainy season in order to grow a bit of grain, but this released crystallised salt particles into the soil, turning it saline and useless. In order to have a steady supply of drinking water for the livestock, they fenced in waterholes and dammed up springs and rivers with earthen walls, but during a rainstorm these walls were easily broken, causing a rush of water that took the topsoil away. And so they pushed further into the interior and into /Xam territories, and every time they found a source of water they claimed it as their own.

The /Xam, whose language was said to be as meaningless as the chatter of birds and whose way of life was said to place them on the lowest rung of humanity, were looked upon by the Trekboers as vermin and “exterminated on contact”. Many of the /Xam were shot and in some places the massacre of several hundred was recorded; others died of starvation or from the punishments they received for stock theft. Lloyd’s notebooks are filled with memories of hunger and murder:

!Kkwai ttu, a girl, taken by the Boers, when her father was killed by the Boers. Yarri kkumm (Ostrich Talk)… who married //Go (Great Tortoise)…who was killed soon after the marriage in the general slaughter by the Boers.

In late 1869 or early 1870, a group of /Xam captured as part of what was known as a “mopping up operation” in the northern Karoo, were brought to Cape Town. They were accused of cattle rustling, which probably meant that they and their families had eaten part of a sheep or a bullock they had managed to kill, or had found already dead. The punishment for such a crime was imprisonment and something in the region of two years’ hard labour.

A man called Oude Jantje Tooren by the Boers, but //Kabbo by his people, is identified in the register of the Breakwater Jail as prisoner No 4:

Pure Yellow Bushman Head: bullet headed (spherical skull) Skin: tawny yellow in colour, much wrinkled Hair: small tufts of crinkly hair, sparsely scattered over scalp Face: plain and Simian type Eyes: deeply set Chin: small or absent Cheek bones: prominent Lips: everted [meaning pushed outwards] Expression: inscrutable Hands: small Feet: small

The prison had a reputation for being overcrowded and brutal. “For human misery I suppose there has never been anything in South Africa to match it,” said one observer. It supplied the labour for new roads and railway lines in the expanding territory of the Cape Province, and a breakwater in the Cape Town harbour. The prisoners were sent out every day in chain gangs.

In 1866, Bleek arranged to meet two Bushman prisoners and, with basic Afrikaans as a bridge, he was able to put together an initial list of /Xam words and sentences, written on thin blue paper, cut into strips and stuck into his notebook. He also used pictures from books and objects around the house to build up a vocabulary.

One of the books was about human anatomy, and from that Bleek was able to find the words for “her private parts, his private parts, his testicles, my testicles are sore, cap of penis, the rectum, her labia, her vagina, her urethrum, ‘n gan tan a’, ‘I want to have to do with you’ (a man to a woman when he sleeps with her).”

‘All things were once people’: a /Xam sketch from the 1870s of a springbok

When Bleek’s sister-in-law started helping him in the late 1860s, he noted: “She is already further advanced in the practical knowledge of the [/Xam] language than myself, and as she has a far quicker ear I shall have to trust to her observations in many ways.” Together they developed a phonetic approximation of the complex sounds they were hearing. The sentence “n gang an yoa”, “I shall drink”, was spoken “as if one clears one’s throat, the middle of the tongue at the same time being raised towards the palate and the breath passing out on the left side of the mouth, the right side of the lips being compressed”.

Slowly the nature of a language was beginning to take shape, bringing with it the first intimations of the /Xam people and their experiences: “The Bushmen eat the cattle of the Boers, the Boers take the children of the Bushmen.” Lucy was a receptive listener, increasingly aware of the underlying story of loss. She observed all of her informants with a writer’s eye and often made little notes about things they remarked on that had nothing to do with the main body of a narrative.

In April 1872, she wrote down a conversation with //Kabbo. It is a form of narration called kumm!, with sudden leaps in all sorts of directions, and //Kabbo was very good at it. At one point he speaks in the voice of a lion that has killed a gemsbok:

I must eat the gemsbok for I am hungry. I must lay the gemsbok against the //kerri thorn tree. I shall sleep, leaning against the gemsbok in the dark. The jackals come, they smell my smell. They shall fear me . . . They walking, turn back while I lying look (at them) . . . I shall afterwards eat again, while I feel that my stomach hungers . . . my body shall become cool as I lie under the //kerri’s shade, for midday is here.

In the Karoo, I went to see where //Kabbo had lived with his family. The people always chose to sleep on the lower sandy areas below the hills, because in the high places the lightning was attracted to the volcanic rocks. Many of the bushes had died in the drought, but a recent rain had left a soft tinge of green. There were fragile flowers, but I did not see a living creature anywhere, only the swirling trail left by a little snake in the sand.

“The place becomes dry, therefore the Bushmen become dead on account of it, if the rain does not fall and the springbok are not there, and the locusts vanish.”

There were no fragments of cooked bone to be found, but there were little pieces of ostrich shell cut into perfect beads for a necklace, and worked flints from the Middle Stone Age, their edges blunted by the millennia. There were also more recent flints that could have been made by //Kabbo or by his son-in-law /Han kass’o.

“The people’s houses vanished. The wind blew away their sheltering bushes and their houses, while the people could not see on account of the dust.” (/Han kass’o)

When a story is finished, the /Xam would say, “The door is shut!”

Dreaming the Karoo by Julia Blackburn is published by Jonathan Cape at £20 on June 16