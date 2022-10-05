Victorian opposition leader calls Andrew Thorburn’s resignation as Essendon CEO ‘ridiculous’

Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

Victoria’s opposition leader, Matthew Guy, has described Andrew Thorburn’s resignation as Essendon chief executive over links to a church condemning homosexuality and abortion as “ridiculous”.

Thorburn was appointed to the role on Monday but resigned on Tuesday afternoon after sermons by the City on a Hill church, of which he is chairman, were made public.

The sermons likened abortion to a concentration camp and included claims that “practising homosexuality is a sin” – views which the premier, Daniel Andrews, said were “absolutely appalling”.

The football club on Tuesday said Thorburn felt he could not serve in both roles and had offered his resignation, despite not holding the same personal views as his church.

On Wednesday, the opposition leader criticised the premier for weighing in to the debate, which he said encroached too far into private religious views.

“What are we now banning people from going to church, banning people from going to a synagogue, banning people from going to a mosque? Where have we got? This is ridiculous,” Guy told 3AW radio.

“Football clubs can hire who they choose. I don’t see, if I was the premier, why I would be telling people who they can hire and fire; why would you?”

At a later press conference in Broadwater, near Victoria’s south-west coast, Guy said he would “not speak for other people” when asked how the LGBTQ+ community would be feeling.

“We’ve got laws in place in the state to protect everyone from hate speech and intolerance and that’s a good thing,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, who organisations – external of government – hire and fire is up to them, and I just don’t see why politicians, particularly the premier, have to be an overlord or commentator on everyone else’s organisation.”

At a press conference in Melbourne on Wednesday, the premier stood by his earlier comments.

“Who runs the Essendon football club is a matter for the board. But I was asked a question and I simply put to you my longstanding, consistent view,” Andrews said.

“I’ve had a longstanding view that termination services are a private matter between a woman and her doctor and I will speak out against people who seek to intrude on that.

“What’s more, when it comes to rampant homophobia, when I lead the Pride march every year … I do that with a sense of genuine concern and support and commitment to make sure every LGBTIQ+ Victorian is safe, respected and valued.”

Andrews said same-sex-attracted young people were more likely to take their own lives or self-harm than the broader Victorian community.

“Let’s not lose perspective about this. It’s not about who runs a footy club. This is about issues that are much, much bigger than that,” he said.

The Victorian Liberal party has come under fire in recent months for preselecting conservative candidates, including the anti-abortion and Safe Schools critic Moira Deeming, who replaced conservative MP Bernie Finn in the top position for the Western Metropolitan Region ballot.

Renee Heath, whose family is connected to the conservative City Builders Church, which has been accused of encouraging members of its congregation to take part in externally run gay conversion practices, was preselected for the for Eastern Victoria Region.

An ABC investigation, published in September, found dozens of Liberal party members, particularly in Gippsland, had recently left the party due to concerns about infiltration by church groups.

