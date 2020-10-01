Who was Victoria Woodhull? Meet the first woman to run for president of the United States

The first woman to run for president of the United States was unable to vote, too young to be elected, ignored by her chosen running mate, and ultimately thrown into prison on election day.

Yet Victoria Woodhull, a thrice-married mother of two, was not someone to be easily dissuaded.

"You’d be forgiven for thinking that Hillary Clinton was the first woman ever to run for the nation’s highest office," wrote Carol Felsenthal, author of Power, Privilege & the Post: The Katharine Graham Story. "Far from it."

She described Woodhull as a "beautiful, colorful and convention-defying woman" who was the first to put a little crack in that glass ceiling.

She announced her candidacy in 1871 - 50 years before women could vote.

There was no law preventing women from running for office, however, and the fact that she would have been 34 - a year too young - at the time of the election was apparently ignored.

Woodhull was officially nominated by the newly-formed Equal Rights Party on May 10, 1872, and her nomination was ratified at the party convention on June 6, 1872.

They also nominated the former slave and abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass for vice president, but he never acknowledged the nomination.

Woodhull's independent spirit was evident right from birth.

Born Victoria Claflin in the rural frontier town of Homer, Ohio, on September 23, 1838, she was the seventh of ten children and had to hustle to survive.

Myra MacPherson, a biographer of Woodhull, writes that the lives of the six surviving children were “filled with Dickensian debauchery.”

Her father, Reuben Buckman Claflin, was a con man who came from an impoverished branch of the Massachusetts-based Scots-American Claflin family.

When he was found to have set fire to the family's grist mill as an insurance fraud, they were forced to leave town in a hurry.

Woodhull, who had always boasted of her clairvoyance and fortune-telling skills, helped provide for the family and spent most of her youth traveling with her family's medicine show, telling fortunes and selling home-made medicines.

In 1853, at age 15, she eloped with Canning Woodhull, a medicine salesman who also claimed to be a doctor, and who had treated her when she fell ill aged 14.

The couple had two children, but it was not a happy marriage, and in 1860 they moved to New York City where her younger sister Tennessee was already living.

The sisters set up practice as mediums.

In 1864, in search of new clients, the Woodhulls and Tennie moved to Cincinnati, then Chicago, keeping on the move to avoid complaints and legal proceedings.

By the end of the year Woodhull would divorce her husband, tired of his drinking and womanizing.

A woman leaving her husband was considered scandalous at the time, but Woodhull was uninterested in public opinion.

She became an advocate of free love - the idea that you would remain with a partner as long as you choose, and then move on. She met Colonel James Harvey Blood, who had served as a Union soldier in Missouri during the Civil War, and the pair were married.

Woodhull and her sister set up literary salons in New York City, where the great ideas of the day would be debated, and where her belief in women's rights took shape.

The sisters around that time became spiritual advisers to 76-year-old Cornelius Vanderbilt, the wealthy railroad magnate whose wife had just died, and served as mediums to help him contact the spirit of his dead wife.

In exchange, Vanderbilt backed their blossoming financial ventures on Wall Street. They opened the first female-owned brokerage house - Woodhull, Claflin & Company - in 1870 and made a fortune at the New York Stock Exchange.

They used the money to start a newspaper, Woodhull & Claflin's Weekly, which for six years promoted women's suffrage and labor reform, as well as controversial opinions on taboo topics such as sex education, free love, short skirts, spiritualism, vegetarianism and licensed prostitution. It also published the first English translation of The Communist Manifesto.

Woodhull's salons, newspaper and financial acumen were gaining attention.

In January 1871 she became the first woman to address a House committee, delivering a speech before the House Judiciary Committee about women’s suffrage.

Joined by famed women’s suffrage advocates Susan B. Anthony and Isabella Beecher Hooker, she argued in her address that the 14th and 15th amendments implicitly afforded women the right to vote, because they did not mention gender.

