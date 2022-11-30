Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

VS Service Company, LLC
·15 min read
VS Service Company, LLC
VS Service Company, LLC

Third quarter operating income and diluted EPS above guidance

Provides fourth quarter and reaffirms full year 2022 guidance

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“Victoria’s Secret” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSCO) today reported 2022 financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Waters commented, “After nearly a year and a half as an independent, publicly-traded company, we continue to make significant progress in our transformation and mission to celebrate and champion all women. We have created a solid financial platform with our new, more agile operating structure, and even in a very challenging macroeconomic environment, we were able to deliver third quarter operating income and earnings per diluted share results above our previous guidance. With our aligned focus on our customer and our strategic priorities, we are well positioned to continue to navigate and execute in a shifting consumer landscape.”

Martin continued, “At our Investor Day in October, we discussed our strategic growth plan which outlines significant runway ahead guided by our three key principles: strengthen our core, ignite growth, and transform the foundation. Led by our two category-defining brands and merchandise leadership positions in intimates and beauty, we remain confident in our ability to deliver our long-term financial targets, reinvest in our business, and return value to our shareholders. Further evidence of our commitment to drive long-term value, we recently announced our agreement to acquire AdoreMe, Inc. (“Adore Me”), a technology-led, digitally-native intimates brand … a move that strategically positions us for accelerated growth. We are excited for the opportunity to leverage Adore Me’s expertise and technology to improve our customer shopping experience and accelerate the modernization of our digital platform. This is just one example of how we are committed to executing on our strategic growth plan.”

Third Quarter Results
The Company reported net income of $24 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, which was above the high-end of our previously communicated guidance range of $0.00 to $0.25 per diluted share. This result compares to net income of $75 million, or $0.81 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter 2022 reported operating income was $43 million, which was above the high-end of our previously communicated guidance range of $10 million to $40 million. This result compares to operating income of $108 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The Company reported net sales of $1.318 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9% compared to net sales of $1.441 billion in the prior year third quarter. This result was in-line with our previously communicated guidance of down high-single digits compared to the third quarter last year. Total comparable sales for the third quarter of 2022 decreased 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Capital Allocation
On March 2, 2022, the Company announced a share repurchase program providing for the repurchase of up to $250 million of the Company’s common stock during the year. During the third quarter, the Company invested $43 million to repurchase 1.2 million shares under this program. Year to date, the Company has invested $214 million to repurchase 5.1 million shares at an average price of $41.91 per share. The Company continues to expect to complete this share repurchase program by the end of fiscal year 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook
The Company is forecasting fourth quarter 2022 net sales to decrease in the high-single digit range compared to last year’s fourth quarter net sales of $2.175 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, operating income is expected to be in the range of $240 million to $290 million. Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.45 per diluted share.

The Company is forecasting full year 2022 net sales to decrease 6% to 7% compared to last year’s full year net sales of $6.785 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $525 million to $575 million, or approximately 8% to 9% of sales. Adjusted net income for the full year 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.95 per diluted share.

As previously announced, we expect the acquisition of Adore Me to close by the end of January 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances. Because the Adore Me transaction has not yet closed, our fourth quarter and full year 2022 outlook excludes any financial impact related to this transaction.

At the conclusion of this press release, we have included a reconciliation of reported to adjusted results and forecasted results.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. will conduct its third quarter earnings call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 1, 2022. To listen, call 1-800-619-9066 (international dial-in number: 1-212-519-0836); conference ID 5358727. For an audio replay, call 1-866-363-1809 (international replay number: 1-203-369-0197); conference ID 55163 or log onto www.victoriassecretandco.com.  The materials accompanying the earnings call have been posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a Fortune 500 specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care.  VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:

  • the spin-off from Bath & Body Works, Inc. (f/k/a L Brands, Inc.) may not be tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

  • we may not realize all of the expected benefits of the spin-off;

  • general economic conditions, inflation, consumer confidence, consumer spending patterns and market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises or other major events, or the prospect of these events;

  • the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic has had and may continue to have an adverse effect on our business and results of operations;

  • difficulties arising from turnover in company leadership or other key positions;

  • our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified associates and manage labor-related costs;

  • our dependence on mall traffic and the availability of suitable store locations on appropriate terms;

  • our ability to successfully operate and expand internationally and related risks;

  • our independent franchise, license, wholesale, and joint venture partners;

  • our direct channel business;

  • our ability to protect our reputation and the image of our brands;

  • our ability to attract customers with marketing, advertising and promotional programs;

  • the highly competitive nature of the retail industry and the segments in which we operate;

  • consumer acceptance of our products and our ability to manage the life cycle of our brands, keep up with fashion trends, develop new merchandise and launch new product lines successfully;

  • our ability to realize the potential benefits and synergies sought with the pending acquisition of AdoreMe, Inc.;

  • our ability to source, distribute and sell goods and materials on a global basis, including risks related to:

    • political instability, environmental hazards or natural disasters;

    • significant health hazards or pandemics;

    • legal and regulatory matters;

    • delays or disruptions in shipping and transportation and related pricing impacts; and

    • disruption due to labor disputes;

  • our geographic concentration of vendor and distribution facilities in central Ohio and Southeast Asia;

  • the ability of our vendors to deliver products in a timely manner, meet quality standards and comply with applicable laws and regulations;

  • fluctuations in freight, product input and energy costs, including those caused by inflation;

  • our and our third-party service providers’ ability to implement and maintain information technology systems and to protect associated data and system availability;

  • our ability to maintain the security of customer, associate, third-party and company information;

  • stock price volatility;

  • shareholder activism matters;

  • our ability to maintain our credit rating;

  • our ability to comply with regulatory requirements; and

  • legal, tax, trade and other regulatory matters.

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Victoria’s Secret & Co.:

 

Investor Relations:

Media Relations:

Kevin Wynk

Brooke Wilson

investorrelations@victoria.com

communications@victoria.com


Total Sales (Millions):

 

Third
Quarter
2022

 

Third
Quarter
2021

 

%
Inc/
(Dec)

 

Year-to-
Date
2022

 

Year-to-
Date
2021

 

%
Inc/
(Dec)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stores – North America

$

812.7

 

$

920.3

 

(11.7

%)

 

$

2,712.1

 

$

2,890.0

 

(6.2

%)

Direct

 

341.9

 

 

406.3

 

(15.9

%)

 

 

1,176.1

 

 

1,396.0

 

(15.8

%)

International1

 

163.5

 

 

114.5

 

42.8

%

 

 

434.9

 

 

323.2

 

34.6

%

Total

$

1,318.1

 

$

1,441.1

 

(8.5

%)

 

$

4,323.1

 

$

4,609.2

 

(6.2

%)

1 – Results include consolidated joint venture sales in China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease):

 

Third
Quarter
2022

 

Third
Quarter
2021

 

Year-to-
Date
2022

 

Year-to-
Date
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stores and Direct1

(11%)

 

0%

 

(9%)

 

3%

Stores Only2

(10%)

 

7%

 

(7%)

 

8%

NOTE: Stores are excluded from the comparable sales calculation when they have been closed for four consecutive days or more. Therefore, comparable sales results exclude periods of time that stores were closed for four consecutive days or more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.
1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada, consolidated joint venture stores in China and direct sales.
2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and consolidated joint venture stores in China.

Total Stores:

 

Stores at 1/29/22

Opened

Closed

Reclassed to Joint Venture

Stores at 10/29/22

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-Operated:

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

808

11

(7)

-

812

Canada

26

-

-

-

26

Subtotal Company-Operated

834

11

(7)

-

838

 

 

 

 

 

 

China Joint Venture:

 

 

 

 

 

Beauty & Accessories1

35

2

(6)

8

39

Full Assortment

30

2

(1)

-

31

Subtotal China Joint Venture

65

4

(7)

8

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

Partner-Operated:

 

 

 

 

 

Beauty & Accessories

335

10

(30)

(8)

307

Full Assortment

128

16

(8)

-

136

Subtotal Partner-Operated

463

26

(38)

(8)

443

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

1,362

41

(52)

-

1,351

1 – Includes nine partner-operated stores.

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 29, 2022 AND OCTOBER 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net Sales

$

1,318,077

 

 

$

1,441,134

 

Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy

 

(860,705

)

 

 

(876,067

)

Gross Profit

 

457,372

 

 

 

565,067

 

General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses

 

(414,784

)

 

 

(457,153

)

Operating Income

 

42,588

 

 

 

107,914

 

Interest Expense

 

(15,329

)

 

 

(11,917

)

Other Income

 

2,383

 

 

 

632

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

29,642

 

 

 

96,629

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

7,425

 

 

 

21,416

 

Net Income

 

22,217

 

 

 

75,213

 

Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

 

(2,151

)

 

 

-

 

Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

$

24,368

 

 

$

75,213

 

Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.81

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

 

82,628

 

 

 

92,449

 


VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 29, 2022 AND OCTOBER 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net Sales

$

4,323,091

 

 

$

4,609,201

 

Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy

 

(2,808,963

)

 

 

(2,702,408

)

Gross Profit

 

1,514,128

 

 

 

1,906,793

 

General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses

 

(1,279,906

)

 

 

(1,370,462

)

Operating Income

 

234,222

 

 

 

536,331

 

Interest Expense

 

(40,710

)

 

 

(15,659

)

Other Loss

 

(2,655

)

 

 

(465

)

Income Before Income Taxes

 

190,857

 

 

 

520,207

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

25,285

 

 

 

119,878

 

Net Income

 

165,572

 

 

 

400,329

 

Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

 

(9,545

)

 

 

-

 

Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

$

175,117

 

 

$

400,329

 

Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

4.46

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 1

 

84,659

 

 

 

89,685

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding reflects diluted shares in the first, second and third quarters of 2022. For periods prior to the separation in the third quarter of 2021, basic shares at the separation date are being utilized for the calculation of basic and diluted net income per share.


 

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

 

The non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company’s definition of such non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The non-GAAP financial information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported Operating Income - GAAP

 

$

42,588

 

$

107,914

 

$

234,222

 

 

$

536,331

 

Occupancy-related Legal Matter (a)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

21,679

 

 

 

-

 

Restructuring Charge (b)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

29,348

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted Operating Income

 

$

42,588

 

$

107,914

 

$

285,249

 

 

$

536,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP

 

$

24,368

 

$

75,213

 

$

175,117

 

 

$

400,329

 

Occupancy-related Legal Matter (a)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

21,679

 

 

 

-

 

Restructuring Charge (b)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

29,348

 

 

 

-

 

Tax Effect of Adjusted Items

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(12,755

)

 

 

-

 

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

 

$

24,368

 

$

75,213

 

$

213,389

 

 

$

400,329

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

 

 

 

 

Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP

 

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.81

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

4.46

 

Occupancy-related Legal Matter (a)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

-

 

Restructuring Charge (b)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.81

 

$

2.52

 

 

$

4.46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) In the first quarter of 2022, we recognized a $21.7 million charge ($16.2 million net of tax of $5.5 million), included in buying and occupancy expense, related to a legal matter with a landlord regarding a high-profile store that we surrendered to the landlord prior to separation.

 

 

 

(b) In the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a $29.3 million charge ($22.1 million net of tax of $7.2 million), $16.2 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and $13.1 million included in buying and occupancy expense, related to restructuring activities to reorganize our leadership structure.


VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FORECASTED FULL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 28, 2023

(Unaudited, in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forecasted

 

 

 

Full Year Ending

 

 

 

January 28, 2023

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Operating Income

 

 

Operating Income - GAAP

$

474 to 524

 

 

Occupancy-related Legal Matter (a)

 

22

 

 

Restructuring Charge (b)

 

29

 

 

Adjusted Operating Income

$

525 to 575

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

 

Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP

$

341 to 379

 

 

Occupancy-related Legal Matter (a)

 

22

 

 

Restructuring Charge (b)

 

29

 

 

Tax Effect of Adjusted Items

 

(13

)

 

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

$

379 to 417

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

 

Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP

$

4.05 to 4.50

 

 

Occupancy-related Legal Matter (a)

 

0.19

 

 

Restructuring Charge (b)

 

0.26

 

 

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

$

4.50 to 4.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) In the first quarter of 2022, we recognized a $21.7 million charge ($16.2 million net of tax of $5.5 million), included in buying and occupancy expense, related to a legal matter with a landlord regarding a high-profile store that we surrendered to the landlord prior to separation.

 

 

 

(b) In the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a $29.3 million charge ($22.1 million net of tax of $7.2 million), $16.2 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and $13.1 million included in buying and occupancy expense, related to restructuring activities to reorganize our leadership structure.


Latest Stories

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Oilers score 4 times in chaotic third period to stun Rangers

    After looking dead and gone for the majority of the game, the Oilers shocked the Rangers with a comeback for the ages on Saturday.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Canadian men still chasing history in their final outing at the World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar — With one game remaining, Canada is still chasing history at the World Cup. But a motivated Morocco stands in its way of a first-ever positive result at the men's soccer showcase Thursday. For coach John Herdman, the 41st-ranked Canadians ticked off one box in a "fearless" performance in their tournament opener, pushing No. 2 Belgium to the limit in a 1-0 loss. And Alphonso Davies' goal 68 seconds into the match against No. 12 Croatia ended Canada's scoring drought at the tournament

  • NHL Best and Worst: Leafs star Mitch Marner is on some kind of run

    In this week's edition of NHL's Best and Worst, we look at Mitch Marner's brilliance, the Kraken thriving, the Flyers nosediving, and more

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.