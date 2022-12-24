Victoria Scone makes RuPaul's Drag Race history with show's first-ever marriage proposal

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World finalist Victoria Scone — the first cis woman to ever compete on RuPaul's Drag Race, and the first person to sport drag king attire on the runway — also just became the first person to propose to their significant other on a franchise Main Stage.

Speaking to the panel of judges from her post among the top-four contestants on Friday's finale of the international all-star competition, the British queen reflected on her Drag Race journey before making the big announcement.

"When I left my previous season, I thought I had let down the whole world as well as myself, and I stand here now so happy with what I've done, and I wouldn't change a single second. If I could get down on two knees and beg for it, I would, but I want to get down on one knee for a different reason," the Drag Race UK alum, who exited season 3 early due to a knee injury, told the judges, including headmistress Brooke Lynn Hytes and guest judge Monét X Change. "I would like to propose to my girlfriend, Dani, because I wouldn't be here, now, if it wasn't for her. She is the better half of me, and I couldn't have done this without her. So, Dani, we're probably watching this together right now. Will you marry me?"

RuPaul's Drag Race

WOW Presents Plus/Crave 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World' finalist Victoria Scone proposed to her girlfriend on the show.

Victoria's Canada vs. the World sisters smiled as they looked on, with fellow finalist and Drag Race season 11 and All Stars 6 queen Ra'Jah O'Hara urging Dani: "Say yes! Say yes!"

Later, as the queens gathered backstage with all of this season's eliminated queens, the Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache hilariously offered to oversee the couple's nuptials.

"I am ordained, and I can't wait to officiate, bitch," Silky told Victoria, who invited all of the Canada's Drag Race contestants to the wedding. "I adore Dani. She just fits me so perfectly, so I liked it, and I put a ring on it," she continued in a confessional.

Story continues

While Victoria made the first on-air proposal in Drag Race her-story, believe it or not, people have gotten married on the Emmy-winning show. Season 6 contestant Joslyn Fox was famously surprised with an impromptu wedding by her fiance, Andre, during the finale taping in 2014, with Mama RuPaul officiating.

All episodes of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World are now streaming on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and on Crave in Canada.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: