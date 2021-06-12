Victorian health official urges people to ‘call out’ friends with Covid symptoms who haven’t had a test

Photograph: Luis Ascui/EPA

A senior Victorian health official has encouraged people to “call out” friends and colleagues if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19 but have not been for a test.

Victoria’s Covid-19 testing commander, Jeroen Weimar, made the call after revealing details of a new mystery case of the disease – a man from Melbourne who tested positive on Friday afternoon.

Weimar told reporters on Saturday if residents were encountering others with symptoms they should “call them out in the nicest possible way” and ask if they had been tested.

He said as Melbourne’s restrictions were eased, it was the responsibility of everyone to have an “accountable conversation” and to encourage each other to get tested.

Related: Melbourne’s mask rule: is there evidence Covid spreads outdoors and how does it occur?

“Should you ask people if they have been tested? Yes. Increasingly large numbers of us are going back into work, back into shops, going back into cafes and restaurants. We will be mixing with more people again.”

Late Friday, Victorian contact tracers interviewed the latest positive case – a man from Melbourne who had experienced symptoms early in the day, went for a test, and returned a positive result.

His three other family members were awaiting test results on Saturday. Weimar said he was confident while the case was still classified as a “mystery” there were strong signs it was linked to a known cluster of the Kappa variant of the virus.

The man lived close to other cases and there were early indications he had visited places where other known cases had been.

Weimar said he was still concerned there could be more branches of the Kappa cluster and encouraged everyone with any symptom to have a test.

Victoria added 19 new exposure sites late Friday. Summer Hill Medical Centre in Plenty Road, Reservoir is listed as a “tier 1” site, meaning anyone who was present at that location on 5 June between 8.45 and 10.30am must get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

Story continues

The rest of the new exposure sites are “tier 2”, requiring immediate testing and isolation until a negative result is received.

These include a medical clinic, chemist and Coles Express in Taylor’s Hill on 31 March and an electrical supplies wholesaler in Thomastown Rexel for three full days on 19, 20 and 21 May.

Related: Victoria Covid update: lockdown lifts but strict health orders remain as no new local cases recorded

Three new cases were acquired overseas and in hotel quarantine on Saturday.

Just over 15,000 test results were received in the 24 hours to Friday and 20,660 vaccine doses were delivered.

Melbourne emerged from two weeks of lockdown on Friday, following a climb in local cases since late May.

Virus testing rates in some areas of Melbourne were lower than health authorities would like and the acting premier, James Merlino, implored Victorians to come forward for testing.

“If you live in the Craigieburn area and did not get tested … please go out and get tested today,” he told reporters on Friday.

The latest outbreak spread through the local government area of Whittlesea, north of the city, and the seaside suburb of Port Melbourne, forcing Melbourne into a two-week “circuit breaker” lockdown, which ended on Friday.