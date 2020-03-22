Confusion reigns over Australian coronavirus school closures after Morrison press conference

Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

Schools will close in Victoria and the ACT on Tuesday, but apparently not in other states before the looming Easter break, while registered and licensed clubs, licensed premises in hotels and pubs, entertainment venues and cinemas, casinos and nightclubs will all close from midday on Monday, under new arrangements agreed between Scott Morrison and the premiers.

After a meeting of the national cabinet on Sunday night, the prime minister insisted that schools needed to remain open, and he declared that all states, including Victoria, which has truncated the current term to allow a closure from Tuesday, would reopen for term two, subject to medical advice at that time.

Morrison said parents who wanted to keep their children out of school would be permitted to do so “to the end of this year’s school term”. But he issued a sharp warning to parents that they were responsible for keeping their children at home.

“Those children are staying at home, it is not an excuse for them to go down to the shopping centre or to go and congregate somewhere else or potentially put themselves in contact with the vulnerable and elderly population,” the prime minister declared. “If you choose to keep your child at home, you are responsible for the conduct and behaviour of your children.”

After a fraught day, when the New South Wales and Victorian governments publicly signalled their intention to embark unilaterally on more draconian lockdowns and school closures ahead of Sunday night’s leaders’ meeting, Morrison emerged from the talks at 9pm with what he termed stage one of accelerated social distancing measures.

As well as the closure of clubs and entertainment venues, such as cinemas, as of noon Monday, the prime minister said restaurants and cafes would be restricted to takeaway only, and churches and indoor sporting venues would be closed. Morrison said the restrictions would remain in place for months.

Despite the obvious fracture during the day between himself and the premiers of Australia’s two most populous states, Morrison declared the members of the national cabinet remained “very committed to its processes and its decisions”.

The ACT deputy chief minister, Yvette Berry, said on Twitter after Morrison’s statement that the territory’s plans to close its schools from Tuesday remained unchanged.

The decision the ACT Government has made is consistent with NSW and Vic and won’t change. I don’t know why the PM suggested otherwise. Education will continue to be phased in for on line/ distance learning.



Call me anytime you have my number. https://t.co/v9F3cQdKrY



— Yvette Berry Member for Ginninderra🍓 (@YvetteSBerry) March 22, 2020

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, said in a statement earlier in the day she would have “more to say” about schools on Monday morning.

Morrison said more draconian measures needed to be pursued because the behaviour of the public over the weekend “sent a very clear message to premiers, chief ministers and myself that the social distancing practices are not being observed as well as they should be”.

Morrison said he was “deeply regretful that those workers and those business owners who will be impacted by this decision will suffer the economic hardship that undoubtably they will now have to face. That is a very, very regretful decision. But a necessary one in the view of the premiers and chief ministers and myself to ensure that we can control the spread of this virus.”

NSW and Victoria signalled their intention to accelerate social distancing controls early on Sunday, as Morrison was unveiling a new $66bn economic rescue package in Canberra, and ordering an end to all “non essential” domestic travel to try to curb the virus spread.

Shortly after the stimulus package was unveiled South Australia and WA also joined Tasmania and NT in announcing they would effectively close their borders this week to help deal with the unfolding crisis.

NSW has been under pressure because of beachgoers at Bondi ignoring pleas to stay away, and because of a controversial decision to allow passengers to disembark from the cruise ship Ruby Princess – 18 have now been found to be infected, NSW Health revealed on Sunday.

The number of reported cases in Australia of the coronavirus is now more than 1,000, with significant increases in infection rates over recent days. Frustration has been building among some of the states, with perceptions that Canberra has been more focused on containing the economic shock associated with the coronavirus than on health prevention measures.

With Victoria lining up to close schools early on Sunday, Morrison repeated his earlier arguments that widespread closures of schools “would seriously impact and disrupt the health workforce that is needed to save lives”.

“We would only take further measures based on medical advice because, at the same time that we are trying to protect lives, we are also trying to protect the livelihoods of Australians and that means acting on medical advice.”

However, the prime minister said the measures agreed by all state and territory leaders set a “baseline”, and individual states would still prepare “tailored” responses, based on their individual circumstances.

“You will see more regional focus to this, more targeted responses from states and territories and that will be done at their instigation, based on their health advice,” Morrison said.

The deputy chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, also said that different states could go it alone, even though the prime minister was “very keen on keeping a federal national approach”.

“Each of the states and territories have their own particular issues they need to deal with,” Kelly said on Sunday.

On the new travel restrictions, Morrison said that after consultation with state leaders, the government advice had been elevated to recommending that all non-essential travel should be cancelled.

He said essential travel could include work-related travel or travel on compassionate grounds, but that “sensible decisions” needed to be made to protect the broader community, including the cancellation of Easter holiday plans.

“Travel needs to be reduced to stop the spread of the virus across the country,” Morrison said.

As a result of the changes, the prime minister said it might not be physically possible to convene Parliament over the next six months, with an “emergency mode” of operation being considered.

Morrison said more government assistance would be forthcoming as the crisis unfolded. “There will be more packages and more support,” Morrison said.

The treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, said the government was focused on shielding the economy from the shock of the downturn, which was now expected to be “deeper, wider and longer” than first anticipated.

“Every arm of government and industry is working to keep Australians in jobs and businesses in business and to build a bridge to recovery on the other side.”

The new $66bn stimulus package unveiled on Sunday includes a near-doubling of welfare payments with a six-month “coronavirus supplement” payment, and changes to the superannuation system allowing “financially distressed” individuals to access up to $20,000 in superannuation payments.

Support for businesses has also been lifted, with cash payments tied to employment raised to $100,000, and support for sole traders and the self employed.

Businesses can access the payment based on tax withheld for an employee’s salary, which is lodged at the end of each month.

Sunday’s pump prime comes on top of an initial $17.6bn package and more than $100bn in emergency banking measures to prevent against a credit freeze.

Labor has criticised the speed at which the various stimulus measures have been rolled out, but the opposition signalled it would support the package when the scaled back parliament sits in Canberra on Monday.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions said it “broadly” welcomed the package, but expressed concern the $100,000 payment for business was not a “guarantee” someone would keep their job.

“Keeping people in work, while they are able to self isolate, is vital and we welcome the government’s attempts in this package but urge them to quickly go further,” ACTU president Michele O’Neil said.

“We need the assurance of guaranteed wage subsidies to keep people in work and wages paid. Support to [small and medium enterprises] must be conditional on job and wages guarantees.”

She said the ACTU also had concerns about the ramifications of allowing access to superannuation payments for the financially distressed, and wanted clarification on what support would be available to temporary visa holders left in limbo by global travel bans.