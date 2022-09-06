Victoria Montenegro's Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes

"These strawberry shortcake pancakes have an amazing combination of flavors with the whipped cream, strawberry syrup and fluffy pancake," says Victoria Montenegro, executive pastry chef at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

She created this recipe on the morning of her daughter's 6th birthday, but assures they work for any regular breakfast, brunch or dessert. "I wanted to surprise her, but I didn't have time to bake a cake. So I made pancakes with her favorite cake flavor—and she loved it!"

½ cup water

1¼ cups granulated sugar, divided

3½ cups chopped fresh strawberries, divided

2 cups (about 8 ½ oz.) all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

Pinch of kosher salt

1 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus more for skillet

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

Whipped cream, for serving

1. Stir together water and 1 cup of the granulated sugar in a small saucepan over medium high until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Add 2 cups of the chopped strawberries; bring to a boil over high. Boil, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until strawberries have broken down and sauce has thickened, about 10 minutes more. Remove from heat; strain mixture, discarding solids. Set syrup aside.

2. While strawberries cook, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and remaining ¼ cup sugar in a large bowl. Add milk, eggs, melted butter and vanilla; whisk until combined. Fold in ½ cup of the strawberries.

3. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Working in batches, grease skillet with some of the melted butter; pour about ¼ cup batter each evenly spaced around skillet. Cook until pancakes are lightly browned on bottom and edges are set, about 2 minutes. Flip; cook until other side is golden brown, about 1 minute. Transfer pancakes to a plate, and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat process with remaining batter, adding melted butter to skillet in between batches.

4. To serve, place a pancake on a plate; top with whipped cream, sprinkle with chopped strawberries, and place another pancake on top. Top with a dollop of whipped cream, a generous drizzle of strawberry syrup and more chopped strawberries.

Serves: 6

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Quick tip! If the pancakes aren't cooking up fluffy and light, check the freshness of your baking powder. Old or expired leavening won't help the batter rise, creating flat flapjacks.

