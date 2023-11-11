Victoria Monét's 2½-Year-Old Daughter Becomes Youngest Person to Be Nominated for a Grammy

The toddler is nominated alongside her mother for best traditional R&B performance for the track "Hollywood," which also features Earth, Wind & Fire

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for MTV Victoria Monet attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey

Victoria Monét has something new to celebrate!

After the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday, the R&B singer, 34, learned that she was up for seven nominations — including one with her toddler daughter, Hazel.

The 2½-year-old is nominated alongside her mother for best traditional R&B performance for the track "Hollywood," which also features Earth, Wind & Fire. The nomination makes Hazel the youngest Grammy nominee ever.

Her superstar mom told Billboard that the toddler reacted to the news by "being on the phone watching Baby Shark." “I’m so proud of her, but she has no idea," she explained to the outlet.



Related: Grammys 2024 Nominations: SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift Among Top Noms — See the Full List

Paras Griffin/Getty Singer Victoria Monet performs onstage during her "The Jaguar" tour at Buckhead Theatre on September 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia

“She’s like, kind of panicking because she doesn’t know why we’re all screaming. I know I’ll be able to explain it to her when she gets older, and she’ll definitely appreciate it because she’s already into music and is starting to write songs unknowingly," added the artist. "She’s making potty songs and all that kind of stuff. So I’m super excited that this will be something that she has forever. I’m already thinking about her wardrobe for the Grammys.”

Monét told PEOPLE in February that Hazel started taking an interest in music from an early start.

“I see her learning rhythm, trying to catch different cadences and what she's attracted to in songs. I just really get re-inspired by that innocence and that curiosity about music," she told PEOPLE.

Related: From Tears to Swears: All the Best 2024 Grammy Nomination Reactions

Prior to Hazel's nomination, the record was held by Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters, who was 8 years old when the album O Brother, Where Art Thou? was nominated for and awarded album of the year at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards.

Story continues

Before receiving the big news, Monét opened up about the nerves she was feeling on X, formally known as Twitter. She wrote, "Whew I am so nervous it feels like draft day."

Whew I am so nervous 😭😭😭 it feels like draft day — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) November 10, 2023

The musician shares Hazel with her boyfriend John Gaines. In announcing in December 2020 that she was expecting, Monét said her pregnancy was"absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me."

"Two hearts beat inside of me now...That's more love. Two brains and two souls...that's so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can't wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!" she wrote.

Related: Victoria Monét Talks 'Jaguar II,' Motherhood, Perfectionism: 'Rather Be Underrated than Overrated' (Exclusive)

Earlier this month, Monét reflected on Instagram about receiving six Soul Train Awards nominations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"WOOOO!!🥹😭🤯this feeling is really something…I am overwhelmed with gratitude!! 6 nominations?! WOW!!! Thank you sooo much @soultrain @bet for seeing me! 🤎🥲🙏🏾," she wrote.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.