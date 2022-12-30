Victoria Lamas' Father Says She Likes Leonardo DiCaprio 'Very Much,' but They're 'Not Dating'

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
Victoria Lamas attends the 4th annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner Icon Awards and after party at Hollywood Palladium on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) ; Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premiere of Netflix's &quot;Don't Look Up&quot; on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage,)
Victoria Lamas attends the 4th annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner Icon Awards and after party at Hollywood Palladium on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) ; Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage,)

Michael Tullberg/Getty; Theo Wargo/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio has an admirer in Victoria Lamas, according to her father.

After the Oscar winner, 48, was spotted in West Hollywood with the 23-year-old actress last week, her dad, Lorenzo Lamas, 64, told the New York Post that she is "very smitten."

Lorenzo added: "I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me."

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Out in L.A. with Victoria Lamas as Source Says He's Still Seeing Gigi Hadid

Lorenzo Lamas at the AFI Fest screening of &quot;Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths&quot; held at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Lorenzo Lamas at the AFI Fest screening of "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gilbert Flores/Getty

He also noted that he offered his daughter some fatherly advice.

"I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts," Lorenzo said. "And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."

According to Lorenzo, however, things between the pair are not serious.

He expressed to the Post, "She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

A representative for DiCaprio did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After DiCaprio parted ways with ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after more than four years together, the actor was seen spending time with 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid.

RELATED VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, a source told PEOPLE that DiCaprio "is taken with Gigi." They explained that "she is the type of woman he is usually attracted to" and said that "they sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings."

DiCaprio and Hadid were last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant.

Last week, DiCaprio and Victoria were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard separately before they entered a car together.

A source told PEOPLE they were leaving a "big group dinner," adding: "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

Still, DiCaprio continues to see Hadid when they are both available in New York City, a second source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE.

Latest Stories

  • Winston Duke's 'Wakanda Forever' trainer says you should stop trying to train like a celebrity. Here are his 3 simple tips to gain muscle and endurance.

    The best workouts are ones you can stick to for long-term results, according to the coach who trained Winston Duke for 'Wakanda Forever.'

  • How the 'Emily in Paris' cast dresses in real life compared to their characters

    "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins pairs statement pieces with simpler items, while her character Emily Cooper mixes patterns and bright colors.

  • Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’: Indian Certification Board Advises Changes to Controversial Song

    India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has “advised changes” to Yash Raj Films’ “Pathaan,” the comeback film of superstar Shah Rukh Khan that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Controversy erupted in India on Dec. 12 when the song “Besharam Rang” – literally shameless color – was released. A segment of the song […]

  • Kim Kardashian Seemingly Denies Photoshop Accusations from Viral Family Christmas Eve Picture

    Kim and her sisters faced online criticism for the Kardashian-Jenner family portrait, which many people speculated to be poorly edited

  • Charli D'Amelio and Boyfriend Landon Barker Go Gothic Glam at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party

    The teens shined in all-black fits at the annual gathering, and shared a few pics of their looks (and love!) to Instagram

  • Republican activist shot and killed by wife on Christmas Day, police say

    ‘Our hearts are heavy with the loss of David Wigglesworth’

  • 12 best styles from Lululemon's New Year event, hand-selected by a Lululemon addict

    Lululemon shoppers can score dozens of fan-favourite items, including Team Canada apparel and Align leggings at special New Year prices.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou