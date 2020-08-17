Victoria hotel quarantine inquiry: Covid training for security gave 'misleading' advice

Poor advice on use of personal protective equipment for security guards in hotel quarantine from both the state and federal governments was “misleading” and “inappropriate,” the inquiry into the program heard on Monday, as evidence suggested 99% of cases could be linked back to outbreaks in the hotels in late May and early June.

On the first day of hearings for the Victorian hotel quarantine inquiry, being overseen by former judge Jennifer Coate, a training module on Covid-19 that personnel working for security contractors in hotel quarantine were required to undertake was examined by the director of infectious diseases at Austin Health, Prof Lindsay Graham.

Graham said the module, which he reviewed in July, appeared to be more geared towards the general public.

Grayson said it said he took the test like this in July.



It was reliable for the general community, but not for people in health settings. pic.twitter.com/PCaoojq4Hk



— Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) August 17, 2020

In line with early advice for the general public at the time, one slide in the training suggested, in July, that mask use was not required, and a quiz at the end marked users as incorrect if they said that everyone should wear masks to prevent Covid-19.

Grayson said the mask advice at the time was not correct for people working in settings looking after people who were potentially Covid-positive.

Related: Victoria hotel quarantine inquiry hears of 'pivotal' meeting that led to use of private security

“Clearly this is misleading for healthcare or quarantine staff, if they thought they didn’t need to wear a mask when I would consider it crucial if they were likely in contact with a potentially infectious patient,” he said.

On PPE use, Grayson said there was no information other than to seek information from local authorities.

“My assessment of this training module is that it’s hard to know who their target audience is, and elements of it – and the majority of it – is like a training module for the general public, rather than someone who is going to come into direct contact [and] will indeed be responsible for managing Covid patients,” he said.

The mask guidelines were later updated, but Grayson said the new guidelines, which ask people to wear masks in areas where there is local community transmission, would be confusing to most people because most people would be unaware of where there is local community transmission.

“I think this is unhelpful,” he said. “It could be better targeted.”

Victorian advice recommended against PPE

On the afternoon of the first hearing day, Arthur Moses SC, acting for private security firm Unified Security, showed Grayson a document provided by the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria regarding use of PPE in hotel quarantine.

The document stated no PPE was required for security guards escorting guests for exercise breaks, or fresh air, or when bringing in new returned travellers, or interacting with them on the hotel quarantine floor.

It was only recommended when 1.5m distance could not be observed.

Grayson said for each of these scenarios, even where 1.5m could be observed, recommending no PPE was “inappropriate” because use of PPE would minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“They should have a gown, and a mask, eye protection, and ideally if they’re going to handle objects that belong to individuals that they wear gloves because those objects may be contaminated and cause transmission,” he said.

Almost 100% of cases linked to hotel outbreaks

In the afternoon, the inquiry heard that based on the genomic sequencing data collected on cases since Victoria’s second wave, almost all cases appear to stem from returned travellers kept in hotel quarantine with Covid-19.

Professor Ben Howden, who heads up the Doherty Institute’s microbiological diagnostic unit, told the inquiry that bar a few, all current cases in Victoria could be linked back to returned travellers in May.

“…Over 99% of all current cases in Victoria for which we have genome sequence data derived from transmission network two predominantly, as well as transmission network three, as well as cluster 45A,” he said.

Howden showed the inquiry the cases prior to late May and early June had no links to cases later on, indicating the earlier cases were not the source of the outbreak, while at the time in late May and early June, outbreaks were being recorded in hotel quarantine in the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza.

Story continues