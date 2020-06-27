Victoria High grads continue attic-signing tradition despite pandemic

Grade 12 students at Victoria High School were able to complete a beloved graduation tradition despite the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

From at least the 1960s, graduating students from Vic High have visited the school's attic at the end of the academic year to sign their names on the walls with a message or some unique artwork.

Even before the pandemic, there was a chance that graduates of B.C.'s oldest high school might miss out on the tradition, as the building is undergoing renovations for seismic upgrading.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Principal Aaron Parker said since it was uncertain when graduating students would get an opportunity to sign the attic in future, his staff made it a priority for them to come and sign their names this week, in small batches over three days.

"It doesn't make up for everything that has been lost by this grad class, but I'm sure grateful that we're able to do this," Parker said.

Rohit Joseph/CBC

The students were excited to be there.

"I've never seen the attic before. It's my first time. It's just like this maze of wood and brick, and all these signatures," said Grade 12 student Pascale Grenier.

"I feel really lucky that I got to graduate at least, and have my last year in the original building."

Saban Contandriopoulos, another graduating student, described getting to see the attic as taking part in "kind of a myth." Contandriopoulos, who was born in Montreal, arrived at the school two years ago.

"I have dyslexia and in Quebec I had a lot of trouble with my school and teachers. Moving here was just like being free again. The school was understanding, and really, everything was better," he said.

"I just love this school ... Getting to see the attic, it feels good. I'm feeling successful."

Rohit Joseph/CBC

For other students, it's seeing their name among graduates from decades past that makes the moment especially sweet.

Story continues

Cole Quinton, who said he had "written my name about a million times everywhere", said it was particularly fun to guess whose signatures belonged to which decade.

"I can look at some of the words that are being said, and yo, this is totally from a 90s kid, or a 2000s kid wrote this, for sure. It's so cool to experience all this stuff that surrounds me right now. It's just so surreal," he said.

For Anna Lazareva, putting her name up next to her historical peers was the culmination of four years of hard work.

"For me, the high school experience was something amazing," she said. "Just having all those memories that I've had in high school.

"I can sign my name up in the attic and say, hey, I did my part in the school. I'm leaving my mark here."

Listen to the segment on All Points West: