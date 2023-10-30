Victoria Harbour Legion gets OK to put flags on graves of veterans

Memorial Canadian flags will be placed on the graves of veterans within Union Cemetery in Victoria Harbour, as approved by Tay Township council during a recent meeting of council.

The request was brought to council through a letter from Royal Canadian Legion Sunset Post Branch 523, asking for consideration “in allowing us to place Canadian flags in the Union Cemetery in honour of our fallen veterans… similar to what Midland has on display in their cemetery.”

Members of council agreed to the proposal. With Branch 523 president Jim Pearson in attendance, Mayor Ted Walker stated “we will be granting that; that’s a good idea.”

The motion was read for the flags to be placed by the Legion, with one for every veteran in the cemetery, on Remembrance Day, during Legion Week, and on Canada Day.

Following council approval, Walker asked CAO Andrea Fay to formally inform the Legion of the decision, adding “that we think it’s a super idea.”

The Royal Canadian Legion flag request letter can be found in the council agenda on the Tay Township website.

Tay council meets for committee of the whole meetings every second Wednesday of the month, and regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Archives and livestreams of council meetings are available through the Tay Township YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca