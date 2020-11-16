Victoria goes from social housing laggard to leader. Over to you, Scott Morrison

The revelation on Sunday that the Victorian government will invest $5.3bn to build 12,000 new social housing units across the state is, as noted by Emma King, head of the Victorian Council of Social Service, “a game-changer”.

The announcement was not before time: the waiting list for social housing in Victoria had blown out to almost 50,000 households by the end of September this year. That represents more than 100,000 people, a quarter of whom are functionally homeless. At just $82.94 per person, Victoria was spending less than half the national average on social housing.

To be delivered over four years, the funding from the upcoming Victorian budget on 24 November is 10 times the state spend on social housing in the 2018 to 2019 financial year and means Victoria goes from laggard to leader in terms of state-based investment in the sector. A quarter of new units will be built in regional Victoria, and a proportion will be allocated to the most vulnerable groups on the waiting list, including people with mental illness and women and children fleeing family violence.

Social service organisations and homelessness advocates have been pushing for this outcome for years, but recent calls from economists to boost social housing investment in response to the recession brought on by Covid-19 has lent considerable weight to the cause. According to the government, the investment will create 10,000 jobs per year over four years.

It’s a well-designed, smartly targeted package that will turbocharge the state’s economic recovery

Critically, the Andrews government will use government procurement policy to ensure that 10% cent of jobs on the major housing projects in the scheme will be filled by apprentices and trainees, and will use its social procurement targets to create jobs for women, people with disabilities and Indigenous Australians.

With an estimated return of $6.7bn in increased economic activity across the state over the four-year life of the building program, it’s an investment that more than pays for itself in the short term, and will reap longer-term benefits as it provides stability and security to thousands of the most disadvantaged Victorians, allowing them to more fully participate in society and give children the opportunity to thrive.

In short, it’s a well-designed, smartly targeted package that will turbocharge the state’s economic recovery and address an urgent social policy challenge. And it’s yet another example of a state government forging ahead with an economically sound, evidence-based public investment in Australia’s future while our federal leadership flounders around with half-baked measures aimed at encouraging a private-sector led recovery that few experts believe will trickle-down quickly enough to stave off real damage to Australian households and small businesses.

When prime minister Scott Morrison announced his “homebuilder” scheme to support the construction industry in June this year, it was roundly criticised (including by Per Capita) as poorly targeted and likely to be ineffective. Early indications are that the scheme is failing to fire, with a significant shortfall in applications, and nowhere near the number of projects commenced under the scheme as the government forecast. The decision to give cash to existing homeowners for renovations, and for first-home buyers already geared up to buy, was a missed opportunity to increase social housing stocks across the nation.

Australia’s stock of social housing is low by OECD standards: at just 4.4% of all dwellings nationally, we are well behind the most advanced economies in Europe, in most of which public and community housing units represent at least one-sixth of all housing stock.

Yet there’s little sign the Morrison government intends to listen to experts and shift its attention to the social housing crisis facing Australia. The federal housing minister, Michael Sukkar, deflected criticism of the lack of funding for social housing in October’s federal budget by saying that it was the responsibility of the states and territories (although Morrison is yet to break with recent practice and thank Dan Andrews for stepping up to that responsibility on the weekend).

