Victoria and Dusseldorf, German, compete for 2022 Invictus Games

Victoria has been short listed to host the 2022 Invictus Games, a sports tournament created by Prince Harry, for injured service men and women.

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay says Victoria would be an excellent choice for the games because of its long-standing ties to both sport and the military.

He says the games are important for those participating, not only for their recovery, but in their transition back to civilian life.

Dusseldorf, Germany, is the other city being considered for the event and the host city is expected to be revealed by November in London.

Premier John Horgan says the province is proud to support the bid to host the games in Greater Victoria, which would bring benefits to the region.

The first Invictus Games took place in 2014 in London with 400 competitors participating in a variety of sports including archery, wheelchair rugby, power lifting and swimming.

The 2020 games are scheduled for May in The Hague, the Netherlands.

(CTV Vancouver Island)

The Canadian Press