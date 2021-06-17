Victoria dog reunited with its family days after becoming lost while escaping attack

VICTORIA — A dog is safe at home days after it was separated from its owner as they ran from a violent attack near downtown Victoria.

Camper, a brown pit bull terrier with a black face, was located Wednesday night nearly five kilometres from the site where she and her owner fled their parked van Friday as a man smashed its windows with a hammer.

There was a citywide search for the friendly pooch.

Victoria police say another dog found the two-year-old pit bull and alerted its owner, who called a phone number on Camper's collar.

A police statement says an investigation into the van attack is continuing but officers and staff are "sharing the relief and joy" of knowing Camper is safely home.

A 40-year-old Edmonton man was arrested in connection with the hammer attack and has been released while awaiting a court date on recommended charges of assault with a weapon and mischief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press