Victoria Day: What's open and closed May 22 on P.E.I.

Many bars, restaurants and other businesses will remain open on Victoria Day. (David Horemans/CBC - image credit)
Government offices on P.E.I. will be closed on Monday, May 22, for Victoria Day.

But many businesses and services will remain open.

Here is a list of what is open and closed.

  • Schools are closed.

  • Provincial and federal government offices, including Access P.E.I., are closed.

  • Municipal offices are closed.

  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.

  • Island Waste Management will have regular pickup.

  • Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

  • Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

  • Co-op and Foodland stores are open regular hours except for Foodland Charlottetown, which is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Walmart is open regular hours.

  • P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission and cannabis stores are open regular hours.

  • Royalty Crossing is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, though some merchants with street frontage, including Shoppers Drug Mart, may be open.

  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • T3 Transit is operating on its regular schedule.

  • P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

  • Hardware stores such as Home Depot, Kent and Home Hardware are open buy may be on reduced hours.