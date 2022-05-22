Victoria Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Government offices on P.E.I. will be closed on Monday, May 23, for Victoria Day.
But many businesses and services will remain open.
Here is a list of what is open and closed.
Schools are closed.
The COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown, Slemon Park, Montague and O'Leary are closed.
Canada Post will not have delivery service.
Provincial and federal government offices are closed.
Municipal offices are closed.
Island Waste Management will have regular pickup.
Sobeys stores are open regular hours.
Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.
Co-op and Foodland stores are open regular hours, except for Foodland Charlottetown, which is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walmart is open regular hours.
P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission and cannabis stores are open regular hours.
Royalty Crossing is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Confederation Court Mall is closed, but Shoppers Drug Mart is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
County Fair Mall in Summerside is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
T3 Transit is operating on its regular schedule.
P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.