Victoria Day long weekend: what's open and closed in Toronto
Here's a list of what's open and closed in Toronto for the Victoria Day long weekend, the unofficial start to summer:
Fireworks:
The fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park returns for the first time since 2019. The show starts at 10 p.m. on Monday
Catch a fireworks display in Scarborough at Birchmount Park on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
Canada's Wonderland will present its fireworks display when the park closes at 10 p.m. on Sunday
Public Transit:
TTC routes will operate on their holiday schedule on Monday
GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule on Monday
The TTC will be increasing service beginning at 12 p.m. Monday on the 22 Coxwell, 92 Woodbine, and 501 Queen routes to accommodate travel to and from Ashbridges Bay Park for the Victoria Day fireworks display.
Grocery Stores / LCBO / Beer Stores:
Most major grocery-store chains are closed on Monday
LCBO stores are closed on Monday
Select Beer Store locations will open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions:
CN Tower: 10:00 a.m. - 9 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
Ontario Science Centre: Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - closed
Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
High Park Zoo: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
Malls:
CF Eaton Centre: Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday - closed
Scarborough Town Centre: Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 pm., Monday - closed
Square One Shopping Centre: Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
Toronto Premium outlets: Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday 9:30 - 7 p.m.
Splash Pads:
The City of Toronto is opening outdoor splash and spray pads for the summer starting on Saturday. They will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Other:
Government offices and Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Monday
There will be no collection or delivery of mail via Canada Post on Monday