Victoria Day 2023: What's open and closed in Ottawa
Here's a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day this Monday, May 22.
City services
Ottawa City Hall and client service centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed.
The provincial court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.
The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Indurstrial Ave. will be closed.
The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.
There will be no waste collection. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
City child-care centres will be closed.
The city's dental clinics will be closed.
The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The Site Mobile Van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Recreation
Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified schedules. The city suggests reaching out to facilities directly to find their schedules.
Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed, but there will be some exceptions. The city suggests reaching out directly to find their schedules.
All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums except the Nepean Creative Arts Centre will be closed.
Parking and transit
All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.
OC Transpo bus service and the Confederation Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Every day this weekend, a whole family (as many as six people with a maximum of two aged 13 or older) can ride all day for $11 on a single DayPass purchased at any ticket machine or from a bus operator.
The OC Transpo customer service line will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service centre will be open.
The OC Transpo lost and found at Heartwood House will be closed.
Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service, with regular bookings automatically cancelled.
The taxi coupon line will remain open.
Retail
Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.
Tanger Outlets and the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Groceries
Most grocery stores in the city will be closed, but it's always best to check ahead.
Alcohol
All LCBOs and most Beer Stores will be closed. The following Beer Store locations will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 1860 Bank St., 1984 Baseline Rd. and 548 Montreal Rd.