Victoria Day 2023: What's open and closed in Ottawa

CBC
·2 min read
Some businesses are operating on Monday but it's best to check ahead to make sure. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Here's a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day this Monday, May 22.

City services

  • Ottawa City Hall and client service centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed.

  • The provincial court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.

  • The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Indurstrial Ave. will be closed.

  • The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.

  • There will be no waste collection. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

  • The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

  • The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

  • City child-care centres will be closed.

  • The city's dental clinics will be closed.

  • The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The Site Mobile Van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Recreation

  • Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified schedules. The city suggests reaching out to facilities directly to find their schedules.

  • Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed, but there will be some exceptions. The city suggests reaching out directly to find their schedules.

  • All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums except the Nepean Creative Arts Centre will be closed.

Parking and transit 

  • All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.

  • OC Transpo bus service and the Confederation Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

  • Every day this weekend, a whole family (as many as six people with a maximum of two aged 13 or older) can ride all day for $11 on a single DayPass purchased at any ticket machine or from a bus operator.

  • The OC Transpo customer service line will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service centre will be open.

  • The OC Transpo lost and found at Heartwood House will be closed.

  • Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service, with regular bookings automatically cancelled.

  • The taxi coupon line will remain open.

Retail

  • Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.

  • Tanger Outlets and the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Groceries

  • Most grocery stores in the city will be closed, but it's always best to check ahead.

Alcohol

  • All LCBOs and most Beer Stores will be closed. The following Beer Store locations will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 1860 Bank St., 1984 Baseline Rd. and 548 Montreal Rd.