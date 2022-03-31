Victoria and David Beckham's UK home 'burgled' while daughter Harper was asleep upstairs

Victoria and David Beckham's home in Holland Park, West London, has reportedly been burgled, while their 10-year-old daughter Harper was asleep upstairs.

According to The Sun, the couple and their daughter were all at home at the time of the incident, however they were unaware that burglars had broken in. In fact, it was their 17-year-old son Cruz who discovered what had happened, when he returned from a friend's house after midnight and noticed a spare room had been ransacked and a window was broken.

The report reveals Cruz alerted dad David who called the police before searching the £40 million home. Although the intruder(s) was not found, they made away with thousands of pounds worth of designer and electric goods – two nearby houses were also burglarised on the same night, with locals suspecting that a gang targeted the area.

A source close to the Beckhams told The Sun they are "shaken up" by the "invasion." Speaking to the newspaper, the insider said: "Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area."

"David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises," the source added, "[But] the family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home."

The source continued, "The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family."

As for how the thieves had made it into the home, the insider questioned what had happened, highlighting that "the security at the house is very good, both physically and technically." In fact, the source explained that "most" of the residents in the neighbourhood have had to make "security a significant part of their day-to-day life."

Since the incident occurred, police have been scouring through the family's CCTV. "The footage is said to show the intruder clambering over the gate at the front of the house," the insider claimed. "He then shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom."

Victoria and David bought the property back in 2013, and split their time between the London home and their properties in Dubai and Miami.

