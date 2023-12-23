Victoria and David Beckham Pose with Their Kids for Family Christmas Photo: 'Santa Came Early in Miami!'

The group donned matching Santa hats for the festive occasion

Victoria Beckham/Instagram The Beckham family poses for a Christmas photo.

Christmas came early for Victoria Beckham and David Beckham this year!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Victoria, 49, shared a carousel of photos featuring David, 48, and their children Cruz, 18, Brooklyn, 24, and Harper, 12. Their son Romeo, 21, who plays soccer for Brentford F.C., was not present in the photo.

But Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, smiled in the photo alongside her mother-in-law and young sister-in-law.

In the family photo session, Nicola and Harper wore matching red buffalo plaid pajamas and white tank tops while Brooklyn and David matched in a similar set of black pajama pants and white shirts.

Related: Victoria Beckham Shares Cheeky Video of Husband David Beckham's Butt During Workout Session

Victoria and Cruz chose to stand out from the crowd. He wore an all-white outfit while his mom posed in the middle of the picture wearing a set of black and white silk pajamas.

Everyone donned a red and white Santa hat except Cruz, and Brooklyn and David held glasses of white wine.

"Santa came early in Miami!!! 🎄x I love u all so much xxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven we miss u @romeobeckham xx," Victoria captioned the photos, set in front of a Christmas tree decorated with white lights and filled with presents underneath it.

In her Instagram Story on Saturday, Victoria shared a behind-the-scenes photo of David during the casual family photo session. "Keeping it real with the ice bucket," she captioned a picture of David sitting in front of a table with white wine on it.

Related: Harper Beckham Looks All Grown Up in ‘Twinning’ TikTok with 'Sis' Nicola Peltz Beckham: Watch!

Most of the Beckhams are having quite the whirlwind holiday season together. On Thursday, Victoria shared a video of herself dancing on the beach in the Bahamas with her daughter-in-law on her Instagram Story.

Story continues

Victoria Beckham/Instagram David Beckham celebrated Christmas early with wife Victoria and most of his kids.

"Love you @nicolaannepelrzbeckham," she wrote on top of the clip, adding, "We hadn't drunk much at all!" Nicola responded, "Love you!! 😂🩷," when she shared the video on her own Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicola has also been sharing glimpses into the family vacation on her Instagram page. She recently posted pictures of the family having fun on the beach in the Bahamas.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.