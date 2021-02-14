Victoria Covid hotspots: list of Melbourne and regional Vic coronavirus case locations
Victorian authorities have released a list of public exposure sites visited by a confirmed case of Covid-19.
This comes after a hotel quarantine at one of the hotels used to isolate international tennis players and officials in Melbourne for the Australia Open tested positive to the virus.
List of public exposure sites in Victoria
If you have visited any of the locations listed below during the date and time indicated you must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure.
Albert Park: Alberton Café, Tuesday 9 February, 8.50am to 10.10am and 11 February, 9am to 10.15am
Brandon Park, Kmart, Brandon Park Shopping Centre, Sunday 31 January, 4:35pm to 5:10pm
Brighton: North Point Café, Sunday 31 January, 8.10am to 9.30am
Broadmeadows: Woolworths, Broadmeadows Central, Tuesday 9 February, 12.15pm to 12:30pm
Broadmeadows: Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses, 9 February, 12:30pm to 12:45pm
Clayton South: Nakama Workshop, Monday 1 February, 11.15am to 12pm
Coburg: Function venue, 426 Sydney Rd, Saturday 6 February, 7:14pm to 11:30pm
Glen Waverly: HSBC Bank, 38 Kingsway, Glen Waverley, Tuesday 9 February, 2:15 to 3:30pm
Glen Waverley: Commonwealth Bank, 28-32 Kingsway, Glen Waverley, Tuesday 9 February, 1:30pm to 2:30pm
Heatherton: Melbourne Golf Academy, Monday 1 February, 5.19pm to 6.35pm
Hoppers Crossing, Caltex Woolworths, Monday 8 February, 6.40am to 7.15am
Hoppers Crossing, Coates Hire Werribee, Monday 8 February, 6.45am to 7.30am
Keysborough: Parkmore Keysborough Shopping Centre, Kmart, Sunday 31 January, from 4pm to 5pm
Maidstone: Marciano’s Cakes, Maidstone, Friday 5 February, 9:45am to 10:25am
Melbourne: Brunetti: Terminal 4, Melbourne Airport, Tuesday 9 February, 4:45 am to 1:15pm
Melbourne: Exford Hotel, Friday 29 January, 11pm to 11.35pm
Melbourne: Queen Victoria Market, Thursday 11 February, 8:25am to 10:10am
Moorabbin Airport: Lululemon, DFO Moorabbin Shop G-039/250 Centre, Tuesday 2 February, 5pm to 5.45pm
Pascoe Vale, Oak Park Sports and Aquatic Centre, 10 February, 4pm to 7.30pm
Pascoe Vale, Elite Swimming Pascoe Vale, Monday 8 February, 5pm to 6pm
Springvale: Bunnings Springvale, Monday 1 February, 11.28am to 12.15pm
Springvale: Coles Springvale, Sunday 31 January, 5pm to 6pm
Springvale: Sharetea Springvale, Monday 1 February, 6.50pm to 7.30pm
Springvale: Woolworths Springvale, Monday 1 February, 6.30pm to 7.30pm
Sunbury: Cellarbrations Sunbury, Saturday 6 February, 6.17pm to 7.02pm and 7 February, 5.44pm to 6.19pm
Sunbury: Sunny Life Massage, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Saturday 6 February, 4.30pm to 6.30pm
Sunbury: PJ’s Pet Warehouse, Friday 5 February, 3.37pm to 4.10pm
Sunbury: Bakers Delight, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Friday 5 February, 3.40pm to 4.15pm
Sunbury: Aldente Deli, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Friday 5 February, 3.45pm to 4.23pm
Sunbury: Sushi Sushi, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Friday 5 February, 3.53pm to 4.28pm
Sunbury: Asian Star, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Friday 5 February, 3.57pm to 4.30pm
Sunshine: Dan Murphy’s, Sunshine, Friday 5 February, 5:50pm to 6:30pm, Saturday 6 February, 6:50pm to 7:30pm
Taylors Lakes: Off Ya Tree Watergardens, Saturday 6 February, 1:17pm to 1:52pm
If you were on the following public transport routes you must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure.
Broadmeadows, Craigieburn Line train, Broadmeadows Station to Glenroy Station, Tuesday 9 February, 1.25pm to 1.59pm
Glenroy, 513 bus route, Glenroy Railway Station towards Eltham, Tuesday 9 February, 1.35pm to 2.17pm
Melbourne Airport, 901 bus route, Melbourne Airport to Broadmeadows Railway Station, Tuesday 9 February, 1:02pm to 1:49pm
Melbourne, Yarra Trams no 58 from Bourke St/William St #5 to Queen Victoria Market/Peel St #9, Thursday 11 February, 8:10am to 8:25am
Melbourne, Yarra Trams no 58 from Queen Victoria Market/Peel St #9 to Bourke St/William St #5, Thursday 11 February, 9:40am to 9:55am
Melbourne, Yarra Trams no 11 from D16 - Harbour Esplanade/ Collins Street to William Street/ Collins Street #3, Thursday 11 February, 7:55am to 8:10am
More detailed information is available at the Department of Health and Human Services website.
Anyone who has visited the below Tier 2 exposure site during these times is strongly encouraged to urgently get a test and isolate until they receive a negative result. The locations on this list are not a current risk to the public and you can visit them in line with current restrictions.
Point Cook, The Coffeeologist Café, 8 February, 11:00am to 11:40am and 10 February, 11:30am to 12:10pm
Sunbury, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, 5 February: 3:40pm to 4:30pm
Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.