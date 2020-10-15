Victoria Covid hotspots: list of Melbourne and regional case locations

As Victoria embarks on an easing of coronavirus restrictions, it’s on high alert for cases of community transmission.

Here’s an overview of the state’s current hotspots and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the Department of Health and Human Services website.

List of case locations in Victoria

If you were at the following venue(s) on these dates, you are a potential close contact and should come forward for testing and self-isolate for 14 days even if you do not have any symptoms or your test returns negative.

Oddfellows Cafe, 36 Sydney Street, Kilmore: 30 September to 3 October

Mooroopna Golf Club Members Bar, Mooroonpna: Sunday 4 October and Sunday 11 October 2020

Central Tyre Service, Welsford Street, Shepparton: Wednesday 30 September to Tuesday 13 October 2020

Bombshell Hairdressing, Fryers Street, Shepparton: Wednesday 7 October 2020 from 9:30am

Thai Orchid Restaurant, Nixon Street, Shepparton: Wednesday 7 October 2020 from 7:00pm

Shepparton Market Place Medical Centre, Midland Highway, Shepparton: Thursday 8 October 2020 from 9:15am to 10:15am

If you were at the following venues on these dates, you should watch for coronavirus symptoms and, if symptoms occur, immediately get tested and stay at home while you wait for your results.

Woolworths, 313 Victoria Street, Abbotsford: 26 September 12-12.15pm and 28 September 1pm-1.15pm

Altona Beach foreshore and pier, Altona: 2 October, 1pm-5pm

Woolworths, 551-557 Warrigal Road, Ashwood: 29 September

White Line Tyres, 73 Carrier Street, Benalla: 30 September 12-3pm

Chadstone Shopping Centre, Chadstone, 23 September-8 October

Coles, Westfield Southland, 1239 Nepean Highway, Cheltenham: 2 October, 4.45-5.15pm

Priceline, Westfield Southland, 1239 Nepean Highway, Chelternham: 5 October, 12:50pm–1:05pm

Dan Murphys, Doveton: 27 September, 12.30-3pm

Chemist Warehouse, 415 Springvale Road Forest Hill: 5 October, 11:30-11:50am

Aldi, Heidelberg West, 318 Bell Street: 5 October, 5:15pm–5:30pm

Leo’s Fine Food & Wine Supermarket, 2 Summerhill Rd Glen Iris: 26 September, 12-2.20pm

Galbally Reserve, 19 Arthur St Hughesdale: 27 September

Aldi, 466-468 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough: 1 October 3.45-4pm

Lilydale train, Lilydale: 12.15pm 23 September

Hedgley Dene Gardens, Malvern East, 10.30-11.30am: 27 September

Coles, Victoria Avenue, Mitcham: 3.15pm 19 September, 2pm 23 September

Flinders Street Train, Mitcham, 2pm 23 September

Mooroopna Golf Club Pro Shop, Mooroonpa: Sunday 11 October, 11am to 2pm

Narambi Station Reserve, 15 Narambi Rd Mornington, 26 September 1-2pm

Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre, 271 Police Rd, Mulgrave, 3 October, 11am–11:30am

Chester Street Fruit Market, Shop 6&7 24-28 Chester St, Oakleigh, 2 October, 10:30am-10:45am

Coles, Hanover Street & Portman Street, Oakleigh, 2 October, 10:00am-10:25am

Coles, Victoria Gardens Richmond, 29 September 1-2pm

Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, Benalla Road, Shepparton: Wednesday 30 September, 5pm to 7pm

McDonalds Shepparton North, 175 Midland Highway, Shepparton: Saturday 3 October, 12pm to 2pm

Lemon Tree Café, Fryers Street, Shepparton: Wednesday 7 October to Monday 12 October

Coles, Springvale Shopping Centre, 825 Dandenong Rd, Springvale, 3 October 11:45am-12:15pm

Caltex Kalkallo Service Centre South Bound, Kalkallo: Wednesday 30 September, 7pm to 9pm

Continental Mart, 219 Springvale Road, Springvale: 12.30-3pm 27 September

Woolworths, 302 Springvale Road, Springvale: 12.30-3pm, 27 September

Coles, 29 Douglas Parade Williamstown: 30 September 12.17-12.20am.

Coles, Brandon Park Wheelers Hill, 27 September 1.30-2.30pm

Aldi, Brandon Park Wheelers Hill, 27 September 2.40-3.00pm

Strawberry Point Fruit and Vegetable Shop, Brandon Park Wheelers Hill, 3.05-3.20pm 27 September

Anyone on the following public transport routes is also considered a casual contact and should watch for symptoms. If symptoms occur, immediately get tested and stay at home while waiting for results, as above.

Yarra Trams No. 11 from stop 16 Brunswick St, Fitzroy to Stop 41 Corner Bruce St, Preston, 8 October, 6:10am–6:35am

PTV No.200 or 207 bus between Studley Park Rd, Kew and Brunswick St, Fitzroy, 8 October, 5:45am-6:10am

PTV No.200 or 207 bus between Studley Park Road, Kew and Victoria Park Railway Station, 7 October, 5:45am–6:10am

Train between Broadmeadows, North Melbourne and St Albans, on Sunbury-Craigiburn-Upfield Line, and 419 bus from St Albans station, 28-29 September, 1pm-3pm

Sunbury train, between Ginifer and Footscray stations: 4-6pm 22 September

419 bus, Sunbury, Craigiburn and Upfield Line, between Broadmeadows and North Melbourne: 28 September 1-3pm and 29 September 1-3pm

PTV No.200 or 207 Bus, Victoria Park Railway Station to Studley Park Rd Kew, 7 October, 4:50pm-5:15pm