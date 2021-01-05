Victoria Covid hotspots: list of Melbourne and regional case locations
Victorian authorities have released a list of public exposure sites visited by a confirmed case of Covid-19.
Here’s an overview and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services website.
List of public exposure sites in Victoria
If you have visited any of the locations listed below during the date and time indicated you must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure.
Abbotsford: Bodriggy Brewing Company, 28/12/20, 2:50pm-5:30pm
Black Rock: Smile Buffalo Thai restaurant, 21/12/20, 6:30pm-9:40pm
Brighton: Royal Brighton Yacht Club - outdoor dining, 29/12/20, 12:00pm-2:00pm
Camberwell: Tao Dumplings, 29/12/20, 12:30pm-1:30pm
Cheltenham: Two Bob Snob, 22/12/2020, 1pm - 2pm
Collingwood: Stomping Ground Brewing Company, 28/12/20, 6:00pm-7:30pm
Docklands: Melbourne Boat Hire - Yarra River Cruise, 28/12/20, 11.26am-2:00pm
Doveton: Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic, 26/12/20, 4:00pm-6:00pm
Glen Waverley: Village Century City, 28/12/20, 2:45pm-5:30pm
Hampton: Merrymen Cafe, 28-12-2020, 1:30pm-2:30pm
Keysborough: Sikh Temple Keysborough, 1/01/21, 3:00pm-5:00pm
McKinnon: Hotlocks By Rachael Hairdresser, 23/12/20 4:00pm-6:00pm
Melbourne: Left Bank Melbourne, 25/12/20, 12pm - 3pm
Melbourne: Melbourne Central Lion Hotel, 28/12/2020, 10:00pm-12.00am
Moorabbin: Grape and Grain Liquor Cellars, 21/12/20 2pm - 10pm; 22/12/20 10am - 6pm; 24/12/20 1pm - 10pm; 28/12/20 8.05pm - 8.47pm; 29/12/20 12pm - 4pm
Mordialloc: Woodlands Golf Club – clubhouse bar, 23/12/20 12:30pm-1:30pm and 28/12/20 4:40pm-5:15pm
Southbank: Rockpool Bar and Grill, Crown Casino, 23/12/20, 8:00pm-11:00pm
Springvale: IKEA Springvale - Cafe and Restaurant, 30/12/20, 5:30pm - 6.30pm
If you have visited any of the locations listed below during the date and time indicated you must get tested immediately and quarantine until you receive a negative result.
Bairnsdale: V/Line train - Bairnsdale to Melbourne, 30/12/20, 12:45pm-4:30pm
Brighton: Sons of Mary Restaurant, 24/12/20, 10:00am-11:05am
Camberwell: Crown Nails, 30/12/20, 1:30pm-2:30pm
Caulfield: Metro Train – Frankston line, 30/12/20, 4:30pm-17:00pm
Clayton South: Metro Train - Pakenham line, 31/12/20, 9:00pm-9:30pm
Doveton: Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic, 26/12/20, 6:30pm
Lakes Entrance: Albert and Co. Cafe - Bellevue Hotel, 29/12/20, 09:30am-10:45am
Lakes Entrance: Chants Summer Carnival – Footbridge, 29/12/20, 7:00pm-9:30pm
Lakes Entrance: Esplanade Resort Lakes Entrance - Pool area, 29/12/20, 05:30pm-05:50pm
Lakes Entrance: Esplanade Resort Lakes Entrance - Hotel bar, 29/12/20, 05:30pm-05:50pm
Lakes Entrance: The Esplanade Resort and Spa, 29/12/20, 2:30pm-5:50pm
Lakes Entrance: Lakes Boat Shed Cafe, 30/12/20, 9:30am-10:30am
Lakes Entrance: V/Line bus - Lakes Entrance to Bairnsdale, 30/12/20, 11:55am-12:30pm
Lakes Entrance: Wyanga Winery, 29/12/20, 1:00pm-2:00pm
Leongatha: Coral Fish and Chips, 26/12/20, 5:30pm-7:30pm
Leongatha: Coral Fish and Chips, 27/12/20, 4:00pm-7:30pm
Melbourne: European Bier Cafe City, 28/12/20, 8:00pm-9:30pm
Melbourne: Metro Train - Pakenham line, 01/01/21, 4:30am-5:00am
Melbourne: Nandos, 01/01/2021, 2:00am - 2:30am
Melbourne: Fonda Mexican Flinders Lane, 29/12/20, 6:00pm-7:00pm
Nunawading: Good Guys, 29/12/20, 9:30am-10:00am
Oakleigh: Melissa Oakleigh Restaurant, 28/12/20, 7:30pm-8:15pm
Sandringham Line: Metro Train line Sandringham, 28/12/20, 7pm -7.50pm
Springvale: IKEA, 30/12/20, 4:00pm-6:30pm
Springvale: springvale Shopping Centre, 29/12/20, 11:00am-12:30pm
If you have visited any of the locations listed below you should monitor for symptoms - If symptoms develop, immediately get tested and isolate until you receive a negative result.
Bentleigh: Il Centro Deli, 22/12/20, 12:00pm-12:30pm
Bentleigh: Coles, 24/12/20, 12:30pm-1:00pm
Box Hill South, Bunnings, 30/12/20, 12:00pm-12:40pm
Black Rock, Woolworths Metro, 30/12/20, 5:30pm-5:55pm
Brighton: Brighton Beach, 26/12/20, 12:00pm-3:00pm; 29/12/20, 12:00pm-3:00pm
Burwood East: Kmart Burwood, 28/12/20 6.15pm - 6.30pm
Burwood East: Coles Burwood, 28/12/20 6.30pm - 7pm
Camberwell, Fu Lin Asian Grocery Supermarket, 30/12/20, 2:30pm-2:45pm
Camberwell: Coles Middle, 28/12/20 12pm - 12.30pm
Cape Schank, National Golf Club, 30/12/20, 11.40am-1.40pm
Cheltenham: Honey Birdette Southland, 22/12/2020, 3:50pm-4:05pm
Cheltenham: Mecca Southland, 22/12/2020 3:30pm-3:50pm
Cheltenham: Angus and Cootes Jeweller, 28/12/2020, 2:30pm-2:50pm
Cheltenham: Specsavers, 22/12/20 11:00am-1145am
Cheltenham, Aldi Cheltenham, 29/12/20, 2:00pm-2:30pm
Cheltenham: Coles, 22/12/20, 11:50am-12:10pm
Cheltenham: Chemist Warehouse, 30/12/20, 3.30pm - 3.45pm
Cheltenham: Bodero Southland, 22/12/20 6.45pm - 7pm
Cheltenham: Myer, Southland, 22/12/20 10.30am - 11am
Cheltenham: Cotton On, 22/12/20 12.15pm - 12.45pm
Chirnside Park: Coles, 31/12/2020 10:00am - 10:15am
Clayton: Woolworths, 30/12/20 7.30pm - 745pm
Clayton: Kmart, 30/12/20 7pm - 7.30pm
Kmart Southland: 22/12/20, 6.30pm - 6.45pm; 28/12/20 2.30pm-3pm
Emerald: Lakeside Paddle Boats, 31/12/20 3:30pm - 5:30pm
Forest Hill, Forest Hill Chase Shopping Centre, 28/12/20, 12:00pm-2:00pm
Fountain Gate Shopping Centre, Kmart, Big W, Target, Millers, King of Gifts, Lo Costa, 26/12/20, 9:00am-11:00am
Frankston: TK Maxx Frankston, 31/12/20 2pm-3pm
Frankston: Ishka, Bayside Shopping Centre, 31/12/20 3.00pm-3.15pm
3.00pm-3.15pm
Glen Waverley, Mocha Jo’s, 28/12/20, 1:30pm-1:45pm
Hallam, Coles Hallam, 30/12/20, 6:15am-6:30am
Lakes Entrance, Blue Riviera Hire Boats, 29/12/20, 11:15am-12:15pm
Lakes Entrance, Darcey Annas Beach Cafe Kiosk Gift Shop Gallery, 30/12/20, 11:15am-11:20am
Lakes Entrance, Central Hotel Lakes Entrance, 30/12/20, 5:00pm-6:30pm
Lakes Entrance, Woolworths Lakes Entrance, 30/12/20, 6:00pm-6:15pm
Lakes Entrance: Blue Riviera Hire Boats, 29/12/20 11:15am-12:15pm
Lakes Entrance: Darcey Annas Beach Cafe Kiosk Gift Shop Gallery, 30/12/20 11:15am-11:20am
Melbourne: Federation Square Swanston & Flinders Streets, 23/12/2- 11:00pm-11:30pm
Mentone, Mentone/Parkdale Beach, 27/12/20, 10:00am-4:30pm
Mentone, Bunnings Mentone, 29/12/20, 07:30am-08:00am
Mentone, Bunnings Mentone, 31/12/20, 08:00am-08:30am
Moorabbin, COSTCO, Moorabbin Airport, 30/12/20, 10:45am- 12:15pm
Mount Waverley, Ritchies IGA, 30/12/20, 2:00pm-2:30pm
Mount Martha: Mount Martha Fine Foods, 31/12/20 3pm - 3.15pm
Mordialloc, Woodlands Golf Club, 23/12/20, 8:00am-2:00pm
Mordialloc, Woodlands Golf Club, 28/12/20, 12:00pm-6:00pm
Oakleigh, Bunnings Oakleigh, 30/12/20, 11:00am-11:30am
Oakleigh, Katialo restaurant, 28/12/20, 7:00pm-7:10pm
Southern Cross: Metro trains - Mernda line, 28/12/2020 14:30 - 14:45
Wonthaggi Plaza Shopping centre, 28/12/20, 1:30pm-2.30pm
Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.