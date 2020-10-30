Victoria Covid hotspots: list of Melbourne and regional case locations

As Victoria embarks on an easing of coronavirus restrictions, it’s on high alert for cases of community transmission.

Here’s an overview of the state’s current hotspots and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the Department of Health and Human Services website.

List of case locations in Victoria

If you were at the following venue(s) on these dates, you are a potential close contact and should come forward for testing and self-isolate for 14 days even if you do not have any symptoms or your test returns negative.

Oddfellows Cafe, 36 Sydney Street, Kilmore : 30 September to 3 October

Mooroopna Golf Club Members Bar, Mooroonpna : Sunday 4 October, 11am to 2pm, and Sunday 11 October, 11am to 2pm

Central Tyre Service, Welsford Street, Shepparton : Wednesday 30 September to Tuesday 13 October

Bombshell Hairdressing, Fryers Street, Shepparton : Wednesday 7 October from 9.30am

Thai Orchid Restaurant, Nixon Street, Shepparton : Wednesday 7 October from 7pm

Shepparton Market Place Medical Centre, Midland Highway, Shepparton : Thursday 8 October from 9.15am to 10.15am

All East Preston Islamic College and Croxton School families and staff are encouraged to get tested immediately even if they do not have symptoms

If you were at the following venues on these dates, you should watch for coronavirus symptoms and, if symptoms occur, immediately get tested and stay at home while you wait for your results.

Woolworths, 117-125 Canterbury Road, Blackburn South : Saturday 10 October, 1.30pm to 1.50pm

Woolworths, Box Hill Central, Main Street, Box Hill : Friday 9 October 1.30pm to 1.50pm; Saturday 10 October, 1.30pm to 1.50pm; Monday 12 October 6pm to 6.20pm

Canberra to Melbourne, Qantas flight QF2149 , Wednesday 7 October, 10.05am to 11.25am

Endeavour Hills Dry Cleaners, Endeavour Hills : Saturday 10 October, 8.30am to 1.30pm

Coles Tooronga Village, Glen Iris : Wednesday 7 October, 1pm to 1.30pm; Friday 9 October, 1.20pm to 1.50pm; Saturday 10 October, 12.30pm to 1.10pm

Kilmore , from Thursday 1 October from Saturday 10 October

Woolworths, Malvern : Monday 5 October 2pm to 2.30pm; Tuesday 6 October 1pm to 1.30pm

Coles, Malvern: Thursday 8 October, 2pm to 2.30pm

Waverley Gardens Dry Cleaners, Mulgrave : Thursday 8 October, 10am to 2pm; Saturday 10 October, 10am to 2pm

Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre, Mulgrave: Friday 9 October, 9.30am to 2pm

Fountain Gate Dry Cleaners, Fountain Gate Shopping Centre, Narre Warren : Thursday 8 October, 10am to 1pm; Friday 9 October, 8am to 11am

Freshplus, Roxburgh Park: 13 October, 4.30pm to 5pm

McDonalds Shepparton North, Shepparton : Saturday 3 October, 12pm to 2pm

Lemon Tree Café, Fryers Street, Shepparton : Wednesday 7 October to Monday 12 October

ANZ Bank, 261 Wyndham Street, Shepparton : Wednesday 7 October 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am and Friday 9 October 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am

Woolworths, Corner of High Street and Archer Street, Shepparton : Saturday 10 October from 7:45am to 8:45am

Coles, Wyndham Vale : Tuesday 6 October, 11am to 12pm

Manor Lakes Central Shopping Centre, Wyndham Vale : Tuesday 6 October 11am to 12pm

Residents in Dallas, Roxburgh Park, Broadmeadows, Preston or West Heidelberg are urged to get tested if they have symptoms

Anyone on the following public transport routes is also considered a casual contact and should watch for symptoms. If symptoms occur, immediately get tested and stay at home while waiting for results, as above.

Yarra Trams No. 11 from stop 16 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy to Stop 41 Corner Bruce St, Preston, Thursday 8 October, 6:10am–6:35am

PTV No.200 or 207 bus between Studley Park Road, Kew and Brunswick Street, Fitzroy, Thursday 8 October, 5:45am-6:10am

PTV No.200 or 207 bus between Studley Park Road, Kew and Victoria Park Railway Station, Wednesday 7 October, 5:45am–6:10am

PTV No.200 or 207 Bus, Victoria Park Railway Station to Studley Park Rd Kew, Wednesday 7 October, 4:50pm-5:15pm